Why Illinois will (and will not) make the Final Four

Did you know Illinois is the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005?

Oh, you did?

Honestly, I’d be a little concerned if you didn’t know that and still found yourself reading this article.

Anywho, with Illinois now heading to the Sweet 16 in Boston to take on Iowa State on Thursday night (Cyclones are a 2.5-point favorite, per DraftKings), the Illini are just two wins away from their first Final Four appearance in 19 years.

DraftKings gives Illinois the third-best odds in the East Region to book a trip to Phoenix:

UCONN: -230

Iowa State: +425

Illinois: +600

San Diego State: +1400

With the Final Four realistically in sight, let’s talk about why — and why not — we’ll see the Illini in Phoenix next month.

Why Illinois will make the Final Four

Why not?

This season has been as fun as any in recent memory, and this team is as good as any since certainly 2021, and possibly even 2005. It has star players (Terrence Shannon, Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask), key role guys (Ty Rodgers, Dain Dainja, Luke Goode, and, yes, Justin Harmon), and big personalities (Hawkins and Dainja come to mind).

This team has chemistry and hasn’t withered in the big moments like we’ve seen in recent seasons, notably last year when there seemed to be some guys in the locker room who didn’t get along with everyone else.

But Illinois cut the fat in the offseason and added some under-the-radar stars, like Domask and Harmon from low-major schools, while retaining Hawkins and Shannon.

And, oh, did you know Brad Underwood can coach? He’s found a way to make it work without a “true point guard” and this team has found another level on defense the last three weeks.

Sign me up for Phoenix.

Why Illinois will not make the Final Four

Sorry to be a Debbie Downer: the season ends this weekend.

This team has been challenged this season, but has never gotten over the hump. The best win before Wisconsin on March 2 was.... Florida Atlantic at a neutral site? Michigan State at State Farm Center?

Two losses to Purdue, a loss to Marquette, and a loss to Tennessee all come to mind. When this team has faced top-tier competition, the other team has almost always come out on top this season.

With Iowa State’s superior defense on Thursday, and then likely UCONN’s resume on Saturday, it’s a tough hill to climb for this team to win both of those games and book a trip to Phoenix.

Still a great season! Did you know Illinois made the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005???