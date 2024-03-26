 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois Sweet 16 watch party planned for State Farm Center

Both the Sweet 16 and WBIT quarterfinal will be shown Thursday.

By Will.Charlton
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Duquesne Dukes vs Illinois Fighting Illini Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking for a place to watch Illinois basketball on Thursday, you’re in luck.

On Tuesday afternoon, Illinois announced that there will be a watch party at State Farm Center for both the men's Sweet 16 game against Iowa State and the women’s WBIT quarterfinal at Tulsa.

The athletic department said that the games will play on the videoboard with gates opening at 6 p.m. and admission being free. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend.

There will also be participation contests during breaks in the games, including knockout, three-point shooting, trivia and more.

Fun fact: this event can be credited in part to one of our own writers here at TCR.

Notice the date of March 24 on the above X post. Well done, Noah.

The Illini women face Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. CT, and after the men play Iowa State at approximately 9:10 p.m.

