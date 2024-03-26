Illinois Sweet 16 watch party planned for State Farm Center

If you’re looking for a place to watch Illinois basketball on Thursday, you’re in luck.

On Tuesday afternoon, Illinois announced that there will be a watch party at State Farm Center for both the men's Sweet 16 game against Iowa State and the women’s WBIT quarterfinal at Tulsa.

The athletic department said that the games will play on the videoboard with gates opening at 6 p.m. and admission being free. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Not making the trip to see @illiniwbb and @illinimbb on the road? We've got you covered.



Join us for food, fun, and of course, more basketball at a doubleheader watch party at @statefarmcenter on Thursday!

There will also be participation contests during breaks in the games, including knockout, three-point shooting, trivia and more.

Fun fact: this event can be credited in part to one of our own writers here at TCR.

#Illini play their Sweet Sixteen matchup against No. 2 Iowa State on Thursday at 9:10 pm CT.



Hey @StateFarmCenter, what do you say to a big watch party that night? The program may not have a bigger game than this for some time…

Notice the date of March 24 on the above X post. Well done, Noah.

The Illini women face Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. CT, and after the men play Iowa State at approximately 9:10 p.m.