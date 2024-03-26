Everything you need to know about the team standing between Illinois and an Elite 8

As is the case with most matchups from the second weekend onwards, Illinois’ next game will be a clash between two beasts. The best of the best. The best defense against the best offense.

Off the heels of victories over two mid-major conference champs, Illinois will take on the Big 12’s conference champion, the Iowa State Cyclones. It’s Illinois’ first time in the Sweet Sixteen since 2005, the year that Deron Williams, Dee Brown and Luther Head reached the national championship game.

If the Illini want to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams, they’ll have to get past the Iowa State Cyclones.

It will be a clash between America’s best defense and America’s best offense. Thursday night’s game won’t solve the classic paradox of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object, so let’s leave the physics hypotheticals off the court and focus on the basketball.

Looking into the Eye of the Cyclones

The Champaign Room spoke with Levi Stevenson from Wide Right & Natty Lite, SBNation’s home for everything ISU athletics, to get some info on the opponent in Brad Underwood’s first-ever Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Following their narrow second-round escape over No. 9 Texas A&M in an overtime shootout, the Houston Cougars fell one spot from the top of KenPom’s rankings for Adjusted Defensive Efficiency. The team that leapfrogged them? Iowa State. Illinois, in comparison, is rated as having the 92nd-best defense.

Stevenson describes the Cyclones' defense as playing an “aggressive no-middle defensive scheme that will trap a ball-handler anywhere along any sideline or baseline.”

That could potentially spell danger for Dain Dainja, who has been at the top of his game in recent weeks.

“It’s a physical style of play that generates a ton of turnovers, which creates transition scoring opportunities for the offense,” Stevenson told TCR. “Put simply, playing against this defense is not fun.”

The Cyclones rank second in the nation in forced turnovers per game, 17.33 per game to be exact, the most among any team in the tournament’s field of 68. They also allow just 61.2 points per game, which is the fourth-best mark in Division I.

The Fighting Illini are currently rated as having the best offense in the nation by KenPom, while the Cyclones sit at 49th. Stevenson says that Iowa State’s offense has seen good and bad this season.

“When the shots are falling, this is a legit top-25-ish offense,” Stevenson said. “However, that has been far from a consistent outcome.”

You know the phrase, “The best defense is a good offense”? It’s kind of the other way around for the Cyclones, according to Stevenson.

“It’s not uncommon whatsoever to see a five-plus minute scoring drought,” he said. “Fortunately, the defense is so good that a 10-0 run is often readily available if a few shots fall.”

There was discussion surrounding the possibility of Iowa State potentially nudging North Carolina for the final No. 1 seed, but they ended up as the fourth two-seed in the tournament. To Stevenson and many Iowa State fans, even that is above expectations.

“Before the season, the majority of the conversation around this very young team revolved around finding a way to get into the tournament after an absurdly difficult conference schedule and building for next season when the whole group would be a year older,” he said. He acknowledged that the weaker non-conference slate made it hard to judge how good the Cyclones really were.

He says the turning point of the Cyclones’ season was when they took down the Houston Cougars, ranked second in the nation at the time, at home. Since then, they’ve gone 17-4 and have clinched their first conference championship since 2019.

“It’s been a remarkable year of growth, and it’s deservingly landed TJ Otzelberger a spot as a finalist for the Coach of the Year,” Stevenson said.

Who To Watch

Stevenson says that Iowa State’s slower offensive pace requires them to take advantage of transition opportunities whenever available but that the team does have capable scorers.

“On both ends of the floor, it starts with Tamin Lipsey,” Stevenson says. “He’s the best defensive player on the best defensive team in college basketball and averages almost three steals per game.”

He says that Lipsey is one of the team’s best at attacking trapped ball handlers, but that he can also make things happen on the other side of the ball.

“Offensively he has a very quick first step and is a skilled finisher around the rim, but this season he’s also taken a significant step forward from deep, improving from, and I’m not joking, 20% as a freshman to 39% as a sophomore,” Stevenson said.

The other half of Iowa State’s backcourt duo is Keshon Gilbert. Stevenson describes him as a combo guard who occasionally runs the offense.

“His outside shot is inconsistent, but he’s a blur off the dribble and does well finishing through contact,” he said. “However, he can get sped up at times and make some very careless plays.”

Gilbert leads the Cyclones in scoring this season, averaging 13.7 points per game.

Iowa State averages 6.7 three-pointers per game, good for about a fourth of the points they average per game, but have been known to get hot, making as many as 14 in one contest this season. Illinois’ season-high in that figure is 13.

Behind much of their success on the perimeter is Curtis Jones. The senior has made the most three-pointers on the team this season, and shoots it at a 34% clip while making almost two per game. Stevenson points out that Milan Momcilovic is also a capable shooter, but that he’s much more than just a catch-and-shoot weapon.

“Milan’s a true three-level scorer who’s probably strongest from the midrange,” he said. “You can expect to see at least a few Dirk Nowitzki-style fadeaways on Thursday.”

Stevenson also says that Iowa State’s bigs aren’t of the high-scoring variety, but that Hason Ward is one of the team’s hottest hands, having posted double digits in three consecutive postseason games and being a constant lob threat.

How To Win

“The key to beating Iowa State this season has been taking care of the ball, moving the ball quickly, and knocking down contested shots. If Illinois is able to keep the ball moving around quickly and not let Iowa State trap a stagnant ball-handler or pick off a lazy pass, they should be able to find an open-ish shooter eventually,” Stevenson said. “From there it becomes a matter of hitting shots.”

Stevenson pointed to BYU, Illinois’ would-be second-round opponent had it not been for Duquesne, as the blueprint for beating the Cyclones. The Cougars beat Iowa State by 15 in Provo, their worst loss of the season, and lost a close one at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, something that he said was a very rare occurrence this season.

While Illinois are the best offensive team in the nation, Stevenson says a few factors are working against the Illini in Thursday’s matchup.

“In the NCAA Tournament, teams that want to play at pace tend to struggle against slower teams because it’s much easier to slow down a game than it is to speed it up,” he said. Unlike Illinois, Iowa State like to play slower half-court possessions. “Illinois is obviously talented enough to overcome this, but the tempo in this game will likely lean in Iowa State’s favor unless Illinois can find success playing at a pace they aren’t typically comfortable at.”

Unsurprisingly, Stevenson also said that the defensive battle could give the Cyclones an edge. While Illinois has decent ball security, they are one of the worst teams in the nation at forcing turnovers. They rank 348th out of 351 teams nationally.

“I don’t think I see Illini turning the ball over 20 times in this game, but if they’re not going to turn Iowa State over, then they’re likely looking uphill at turnover margin and transition points, meaning Illinois will need to be extremely efficient in the half court,” Stevenson said.I

Thursday’s clash could also be decided by who wins the battle on the boards. Illinois ranks seventh in the nation in the stat, averaging 41.03 per game, while Iowa State averages 33.81, 262nd in the nation.

Looking Ahead

This matchup has all the makings of a late-night, end-to-end thriller. It has the potential to be one of the best games not just of the Sweet Sixteen, but of the entire tournament.

“It is quite literally the best offense in America vs. the best defense in America, and something has to give,” Stevenson said. Illinois is averaging 88.4 points in the postseason.

Nobody has hung over 70 on the Cyclones since the Kansas Jayhawks lost 75-70 to them in late January, and Iowa State as a program hasn’t given up more than 80 points since the 2021-22 season (DePaul scored 80 this year in a 99-80 loss).

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy will be on the call, and tipoff from TD Garden in Boston will be at around 9:10 p.m. (or 25 minutes after the conclusion of San Diego State vs. UConn), and the game will be on TBS/truTV.