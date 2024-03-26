Terrence Shannon Jr. shines when the lights are the brightest

You can’t talk about Illinois basketball without starting with Terrence Shannon Jr.

The fifth-year senior has been nothing short of incredible in his final year with the Illini.

Shannon has DOMINATED since the end of the regular season. In postseason play, he is averaging 31.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the course of five games.

His efforts in the Big Ten Tournament won him Most Outstanding Player honors. In those three games, Shannon averaged 34 points on 47.4% shooting from the field and 45.5% from three.

In the semifinals against Nebraska, he set a tournament record with his 40-point performance which propelled Illinois into the title game.

Since being named to the AP All-America Third Team after winning the tournament championship, TSJ has been as good as advertised in March Madness.

In the first two rounds of the Big Dance, he is averaging 28 points on an impressive 63.3% clip from the field. Not only has Shannon been the leading scorer for the Illini, but he’s been extremely efficient as well.

Even after missing six games due to suspension, Shannon broke the all-time single season scoring record in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Morehead State. This title was previously held by Don Freeman, whose record stood since the 1965-66 season.

Terrence Shannon Jr. 's 26 points vs. Morehead State on Thursday broke Illinois' 58-year-old single-season scoring record (668 points by Don Freeman in 1965-66). @Sn1per_T is now one point ahead of Freeman's total (669). pic.twitter.com/9IG1kuJoPP — Mike Pearson (@illinilegends) March 22, 2024

This year has been nothing short of historic for Shannon. He has led Illinois to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since the legendary 2004-05 squad that only lost two games en route to a national championship appearance.

With many people thinking Shannon got snubbed of a First Team All-American honor, its safe to assume he’s had a little extra motivation to fuel his already explosive game.

TSJ with a chip on his shoulder? Good luck defending that.

Besides the results of this year’s March Madness, Shannon is projected to be a first round pick in this year’s NBA Draft. In NBA.com’s most recent mock draft, they have Shannon going 18th overall to the Orlando Magic.

Their assessment of Shannon’s game came before the start of the Big Ten Tournament. Since then, he has done nothing but boost his draft stock due to his ability to perform in the biggest moments.

In one of the best seasons ever by an Illinois player, Shannon and company are looking to take home even more hardware with four more wins in the NCAA Tournament.

Next in line for the Illini is No. 2 seed Iowa State. In a Sweet Sixteen battle between KenPom’s No. 1 offense (Illinois) and No. 1 defense (Iowa State), something’s got to give this Thursday night in Boston.

We do know one thing for sure though, Illinois’ success will depend heavily on the performance of Shannon, as it has all season long.