Edmond Ruth is the next great Illinois wrestler

The Illinois Fighting Illini fanbase may have been (understandably) a bit distracted over the past weekend, but the Illini basketball teams weren’t the only ones making history in the postseason.

Edmond Ruth was one of three Illini to compete at the NCAA National Wrestling Championship in Kansas City on Saturday, alongside sophomore Danny Pucino and freshman Chris Moore. Seeded as the #3 wrestler in the 174-pound weight class, Ruth won his first two matches of the day against #30-seed Myles Takats of Bucknell and #19-seed Alex Cramer of Central Michigan.

Ruth met his match in #6-seed Rocco Welsh of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the quarterfinals. Welsh defeated Ruth by sudden victory after the third period ended in a tie. Ruth had defeated Welsh twice before in the 2023-24 season, including once on his way to a Big Ten Tournament title earlier this month. Ruth’s Big Ten Tournament Championship was the first by any Illini since the great Isaiah Martinez won the 164-pound weight class in 2018.

In the consolation bracket, Ruth defeated #15-seed MJ Gaitan of the Iowa State Cyclones by a 8-6 decision, which guaranteed him All-American status by placing at least 8th in his weight class.

The moment Edmond Ruth became an All-American



He becomes the program's fifth individual All-American at 174 pounds and first since Zac Brunson in 2017.#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/9DaJFle7Cb — Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 23, 2024

In the next match, Ruth was defeated by #2-seed Cade DeVos of South Dakota State. That second defeat sent Ruth to the 7th place match against #18-seeded Benjamin Pasiuk from Army. Ruth emerged victorious in his final match of the 2023-2024 season, defeating Pasiuk by major decision (16-6).

174 7th-Place Match: [3] Edmond Ruth (ILL) over [18] Benjamin Pasiuk (ARMY), MD 16-6!



Ruth finishes in 7th place at 174 pounds!#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/DCdP1gF0w5 — Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 23, 2024

Edmund Ruth is the first Illini to earn All-American honors in the 174-pound weight class since Zac Brunson did so in 2017. Ruth also qualified for the NCAA Championships last season, but was unable to secure All-American status after a loss to Nelson Brands of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the consolation bracket, which Ruth referenced as he described what being an All-American meant to him.

Ruth on being an All-American for the first time in his career.#Illini I #HTTO pic.twitter.com/LlVen7k5YJ — Illinois Wrestling (@IlliniWrestling) March 23, 2024

Assuming Ruth returns for his redshirt senior season, he’s put himself in a position to potentially bring an individual national championship back to Champaign for the first time since Isaiah Martinez’s national title in 2016. Any time an Illini wrestler’s name is being talked about in the same breath as the likes of Brunson, Martinez, and Delgado, they’re clearly achieving greatness, and Ruth is no exception. Stay tuned for what should be an exciting season of Illini wrestling next year.