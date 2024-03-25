Three keys to an Illinois win over Iowa State

Illinois puts its season on the line Thursday night (and likely into Friday morning) in Boston, but it’s going to take a little bit more for the Illini to pull off a win than it did last weekend.

The Illini are coming off pretty comfortable wins over Morehead State and Duquesne, but No. 2 Iowa State is sure to be a whole different challenge at TD Garden. According to DraftKings, the Illini are 2.5-point underdogs.

Here are three keys to a win to send Illinois to its first Elite Eight since 2005.

Keep Scoring

You didn’t need me to tell you this, but Illinois’ offense is ELITE right now — like the No. 1 offense in the country, according to Kenpom.

Illinois hasn’t scored fewer than 70 points since that Jan. 14 loss to Maryland at State Farm Center, and that feels like it was a totally different team (it was; Terrence Shannon Jr. was still suspended).

With a DraftKings over/under at 146.5, it seems like a gimme for the over. While Iowa State’s defense is also elite (among the best, if not the best, in the nation), it’s fair to say that Illinois will find a way to 70 points. Assuming it’s a close game, that over feels like it may be easy money.

And if Illinois isn’t scoring, it’s likely not winning. So Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins need to find the bottom of the bucket.

Keep Playing Defense

This feels pretty elementary at this point: Keep scoring — and keep playing defense. That’s how you win basketball games, right?

In recent weeks, it’s really felt like the Illini’s defense has taken a big step forward, even against stiff competition (Nebraska, Morehead State, Purdue, etc.). It finally feels like they’ve dialed in on that side of the ball, and if Illinois plans on winning any more games this March, they need to play defense.

Don’t let the moment get too big

This goes without saying, but this program hasn’t had this kind of moment in a generation. I was 8 years old the last time Illinois played in a Sweet 16; I’ve been out of college for five years.

It’s been a challenging couple of years to be an Illini fan in March, with some pretty aggravating or heartbreaking losses, and Brad Underwood and Illinois have FINALLY gotten over the hump.

Now, the Illini are still viewed as underdogs, according to DraftKings, but it looks to us like Illinois may be the best team in the country. Can these guys stay focused for another weekend and knock off Iowa State, UCONN (or maybe last year’s runner-up San Diego State)? Of course they can.

But don’t let the moment get too big.