Illinois vs. Iowa State: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

We didn’t have to sweat it out over the weekend, as Illinois disposed of Duquesne en route to the Illini’s first Sweet 16 appearance in nearly 20 years.

Now the road appears to get a tad more challenging in Boston, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

We’ll have coverage for you all week here at TCR, but for now, we wanted to take some time to look at what DraftKings has already posted for the game in terms of wagering odds. Keep in mind: These things are fluid, so everything you’re about to read is accurate as of Monday night.

Ahead of the Illini’s matchup with No. 2 Iowa State, the Cyclones have been installed as a 2.5-point favorite. DraftKings has set the over/under margins at +/- 146.5, but Illinois keeps scoring 80+, so the over definitely feels like it’s in play. If you’re a moneyline gambler, the line for Illinois stands at +130, while Iowa State is at -155.

If you want to get involved in some futures betting, DraftKings gives Illinois the fourth-worst odds left in the field to win the tournament, at +3500.