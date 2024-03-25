Can Iowa State’s offense keep up with Illinois? Maybe.

A gift has been sent from the basketball gods with the first two rounds being 11 and 12 seeds (Morehead State and Duquesne). That doesn’t take away from what has been accomplished.

It seems like the Sweet 16 is what all Illinois have been waiting for. Before the season, and for the last few seasons, my thought process has been “make the Sweet 16, and I’ll be happy.” I am happy. But I could be happier.

The “tests” are over, but Iowa State is the real deal

Iowa State could have realistically been a 1-seed. They are on a one-of-a-kind heater. They are on a five-game winning streak, including No. 14 (and 3-seed) Baylor, and 1-seed Houston. The Houston win in the Big 12 title game could have been one of the most impressive wins for any team this entire season, crushing the top-ranked team in the nation by 28, and holding the Cougars’ offense to 41 points.

The Cyclones were second in the best basketball conference in the country this year, went 29-7 overall, and are 2.5-point favorites over the Illini as it opens.

However, they have also had an easy draw. South Dakota State was an uncompetitive game, and Wazzu isn't the greatest 7-seed to ever exist. That game was close.

It is a matchup of possibly the highest-powered defense against the highest-powered offense. Going off of Kenpom, Iowa State is the second-ranked defense in the country, and Illinois is ranked first in the nation on offense. Iowa State is the same defense that held Houston’s No. 15 offense to 41 points.

I have confidence, however. Illinois has shown multiple times that it can perform against these top defenses.

Rutgers (Kenpom 4th ranked D): 76 and 86 points

Michigan State (Kenpom 8th ranked D): 71 and 80 points

Maryland (Kenpom 12): 67 (in January) and 85

The big question being asked right now: Can Iowa State score enough to keep up with the high-powered Illinois offense? Let’s look.

Illinois had a three-game stretch from March 5 to March 15, where they scored fewer than 80 points (73, and 77 twice). Outside of those three games, every single final score for the Illini since Jan. 27 has ended with at least 85 points. That’s 13 games, seven with at least 90 points, and one against Minnesota hitting 105.

Iowa State hasn't scored 85 points since Dec. 31 against New Hampshire. In fact, in that same time frame, Iowa State only hit 80 once, in an 82-74 win against Texas Tech.

That being said, Iowa State hasn't given up 85 points since BYU loss on Jan. 16.

Unstoppable force vs. Immovable object?

Nope. Just College basketball.

Iowa State is not a test. Morehead State, Duquesne, and ever since game up to this point was a “test”. We’ve been tested, the tests are over, Iowa State is good, and let’s play some more basketball.

Firing on all cylinders

In the tournament, Illinois has been shooting threes at a 41% clip. Shannon is doing his thing and scoring 30 each night, and Domask had a triple-double in a March Madness game.

The transition offense is looking better than ever. 69 and 63 points are definitely not the Illinois defense I’ve come to know and dislike.

And also, DAIN DAINJA? Not many who call themselves Illinois fans can say they saw that coming.

Sure, it’s Morehead State and Duquesne. But it’s also March. These teams did what they needed and deserve to be a tournament teams. Illinois accomplished what it needed to.

The most important thing to me, however, is HOW MUCH FUN IS THIS? We’ve seen the tweets, Underwood and Co. having a super soaker water gun fight in the locker room, Domask and Hawkins blowing kisses to the Duquesne fans mid game, and the whole chair-push-in ongoing joke.

It’s amazing, it’s viral, and everyone is having fun. Why not keep it going?