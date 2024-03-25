Illinois and Brad Underwood have a chance to rewrite their history

On this episode of the ‘Oskee Talk’ podcast I’m joined by TCR’s Pleas Honeywood to recap Illinois’ dominant path to the Sweet Sixteen (3:05) and TSJ’s historic stretch (38:36), as well as look ahead to Thursday’s matchup with Iowa State (55:57). We also discuss teams opting out of postseason tourneys (63:21) and women’s hoops’ run in the WBIT (79:50). We wrap up the show by spotlighting achievements in wrestling & men’s gymnastics (87:02).

