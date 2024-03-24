How To Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)

Game Time: ~9:10 p.m. CT Thursday

TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Online Streaming: March Madness Live

Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL +2.5, O/U 146.5 (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 142-87)

Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg

Last Game: 89-63 win over Duquesne (Round of 32)

Gameday Reading:

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Head Coach: T. J. Otzelberger (3rd season)

Last Game: 67-56 win over No. 10 Washington State (Round of 32)

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

Nov. 20, 2018: Iowa State 84, Illinois 68 (Maui Invitational)

Illinois leads the all-time series 12-3.

Besides Ayo Dosunmu, one of the freshmen on Illinois’ roster this season was certainly bound to step up and stand out early on.

Giorgi B.’s had his moments, and Tevian Jones has played some defense, but Alan Griffin is suddenly doing it all.

Griffin had a big first half, but a worn-out Illini team — on the court for the second time in 15 hours after falling to No. 3 Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational Quarterfinals and in foul trouble — fell to Iowa State, 84-68, on Tuesday afternoon at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. Illinois will face Xavier in the seventh-place game on Wednesday.

Editor’s Note: We’ve come a long way from the seventh-place game in Maui. I-L-L.