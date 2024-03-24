 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois reportedly reached out to transfer portal big man

BU is working the trail during this March run.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Duquesne Dukes vs Illinois Fighting Illini Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

We’re all focused on Illinois’ March run — reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in 19 years — but Brad Underwood and his staff is reportedly also focused on the future.

On3 Sports is reporting Sunday night that Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi has heard from several high-major schools since entering the transfer portal after the Scarlet Knights’ run ended in the Big Ten Tournament.

Among that list, the Fighting Illini (notably the only current Big Ten member that has reached out; Joe Tipton’s initial list included Oregon, and the Ducks will be in the conference the next time Omoruyi plays a game).

Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds this season for Rutgers.

According to NJ.com, St. John’s is seen as as early favorite for him in the portal.

Either way, Omoruyi will be one of the most highly coveted guys in the portal this spring, and he’s due for a big payday in NIL.

Hopefully Illinois’ deep postseason run can contribute to getting him to come to Champaign (and team up with Dain Dainja down low??).

