Illinois reportedly reached out to transfer portal big man

We’re all focused on Illinois’ March run — reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in 19 years — but Brad Underwood and his staff is reportedly also focused on the future.

On3 Sports is reporting Sunday night that Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi has heard from several high-major schools since entering the transfer portal after the Scarlet Knights’ run ended in the Big Ten Tournament.

The latest schools to reach out to Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, he tells @On3sports:



Kentucky

Kansas

Baylor

NC State

Illinois

Clemson

Seton Hall

Pitt https://t.co/pdiCedEOQb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 25, 2024

Among that list, the Fighting Illini (notably the only current Big Ten member that has reached out; Joe Tipton’s initial list included Oregon, and the Ducks will be in the conference the next time Omoruyi plays a game).

Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds this season for Rutgers.

According to NJ.com, St. John’s is seen as as early favorite for him in the portal.

Either way, Omoruyi will be one of the most highly coveted guys in the portal this spring, and he’s due for a big payday in NIL.

Hopefully Illinois’ deep postseason run can contribute to getting him to come to Champaign (and team up with Dain Dainja down low??).