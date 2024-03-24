Illinois glides past Stony Brook to advance to WBIT Quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It was all smiles for the Illini on Sunday.

The Illini had to work their way back from down big in their first-round victory over Missouri State on Thursday, but on Sunday Illinois dominated Stony Brook seemingly never letting their foot off the gas, 79-62.

Illinois (16-15) would lead by as many as 25, but would finish strong, topping the Stony Brook Seawolves (28-5) to march onto the WBIT quarterfinals..

Adalia McKenzie led all scorers for Illinois with 28, a career-high, carrying on from a 21-point performance against Missouri State in the first round. Kendall Bostic would also make her presence be known early, finishing with 19 points and 17 rebounds. She’d have a double-double by halftime.

Stony Brook, who play in the Colonial Athletic Conference, finished their regular season 25-3 and as the top dog in their conference, but fell to Drexel in the conference championship game, failing to secure the conference’s lone bid. Heading into Sunday, they sat at 72nd in the NCAA’s NET Rankings.

Even with a lack of execution, it felt like the Illini were dominating. However, the Seawolves shot 4-of-6 from three point range to start the contest, staying well within reach, but they’d never find themselves ahead of the Illini in this one.

Midway through the first quarter, McKenzie checked back in and acted as a spark plug for the offense, injecting a sense of urgency and hustle into a 10-0 Illinois run.

The Illini got their first taste of separation and never looked back. Stony Brook struggled to score, ending the first half shooting 28% from the field and going 4-of-13 from deep.

Throughout the early part of the first quarter, the Illini were consistently beating Stony Brook in transition and on the glass. The transition game was fueled by the fast feet of Makira Cook and McKenzie, while the rebounding game was dominated by Kendall Bostic.

Stony Brook recorded a measly 15 rebounds, while the Illini ended the first half with 29 rebounds — 12 of them coming from KB.

Gretchen Dolan, Cori Allen and Brynn Shoup-Hill also saw the court for significant minutes throughout the game.

Stony Brook’s offensive struggles would largely subside but their inability to finish at the rim led to a 38% shooting percentage in the second half.

The Seawolves would throw a number of defensive looks at the Illini. Their 2-3 zone proved futile against the likes of Bostic and Cook, while a 3-2 zone was quickly shut down by the perimeter prowess of Cook and Dolan. They’d even deploy a full-court 1-2-2 press, but the Illini had no problem breaking it down and taking advantage of numbers in the half court.

STAT STUFFERS

Kendall Bostic (ILL): 19 points, 17 rebounds

Adalia McKenzie (ILL): 28 points, 12/16 FG, 7 rebounds

Makira Cook (ILL): 14 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Genesis Bryant drew two charges early, setting the tone for an Illinois defense that held the Seawolves to 28.2% from the field in the first half.

UP NEXT

Shauna Green and the Illini continue dancing. They’ll travel to take on the winner of Tulsa vs. Georgetown for the chance to play in the WBIT’s final four, hosted at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Illinois won’t be hosting due to a different act taking up the State Farm Center’s court in the days leading up to Thursday — Bluey’s Big Play will be in Champaign.

Tipoff time against the Golden Hurricane or the Hoyas on Thursday will be announced at a later date.