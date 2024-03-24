Share All sharing options for: Inject this Illinois run straight into my veins

Happy Sunday, Illinois Land!

Fighting Illini men’s basketball is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 6,945 days.

That feels like a fake sentence. It’s not. Nineteen years between tournaments with Illinois winning multiple games.

Don’t “let it sink in.” Think about it, and how much time has literally passed. The absurdity of the situation will likely confuse you before you finish your cup of coffee.

You can’t get to where you want to be unless you know where you are, and how you arrived at the current destination. See more on that below.

How the Illinois basketball program found itself in this preposterous — and precarious — position is a topic for another day. When you see my byline, you likely have certain expectations on the words that are published underneath.

I’m going to do something different today. I’m going to spend some time today in my column talking about me.

Well, not exactly. I’m going to talk about us.

By us — quite literally — I mean fans of Fighting Illini basketball.

Let’s all make a pact, together. Every single one of us. It’s not a difficult pact.

Here are the contents of this pact.

Throw out Kenpom.

Throw out the third-most victories in the storied history of Illinois basketball at 28 this season.

Throw out talking heads talking at other talking heads.

Don’t get distracted by YouTube videos or podcasts categorizing Illinois as an also-ran, non-factor in the Big Ten...or nationally for that matter.

Stop with the heavy-breathing hypotheticals about Iowa State and UCONN standing in the way of Illinois making it back to the Final Four for the first time in, you guessed it...19 years.

While we’re at it, throw out the committee having any clue how to legitimately seed a 68-team tournament to crown a national champion.

I may hedge on this a bit for context. We’ll see where this takes me.

Take the biggest trash can you can find and throw it all away. All of it. Enjoy the 19-year drought and embrace it. It’s over.

Today, none of that matters.

Perhaps the single greatest part of the drought being over is the fact that this version of Illinois basketball has not hit its ceiling in the NCAA Tournament, despite what certain national writers will espouse.

The Illini open up a 2.5-point underdog against Iowa State in Boston on Thursday. This run is certainly not over, with Iowa State being an impenetrable wall of basketball skill and savantry.

Again, a topic for another day.

Here is The One and Only Pleas with a cinematic masterpiece, describing the program and circumstances as only he can.

Let’s go back to my original point of knowing where you are and how it came to be. The program and its fans got into this mess, and they were the only the two parties that could get out of it.

It had to be done together. It was going to take the one thing that neither party had any use for: more time.

Before Underwood came on the scene seven years ago this week, we sat through five years of mediocrity at best with John Groce, losing an average of 15 games annually.

There was one NCAA Tournament win in his first year, followed by four years of ineptitude.

The previous seven years with Bruce Weber at the helm, the program mustered two total NCAA Tournament victories in four appearances. Weber had turned a new Mercedes into scrap metal quicker than your local junkyard.

In total over those 12 seasons:

Three NCAA Tournament wins (0.25 a year)

NCAA Tournament wins (0.25 a year) Five NCAA Tournament appearances (41.7%)

NCAA Tournament appearances (41.7%) Zero conference titles (0%)

conference titles (0%) Zero Big Ten Tournament titles (0%)

I provide these numbers for perspective.

It’s hard to imagine as we sit here today — at the end of a five-year stretch as good as just about any in program history — and see recent history a cosmic and comedic abyss.

Here’s the current five-year status.

Overall : 116-48 (.707)

: 116-48 (.707) Big Ten : 69-31 (.690 - most conference wins in that span)

: 69-31 (.690 - most conference wins in that span) Big Ten Championships : 1 (cough, cough...2)

: 1 (cough, cough...2) Big Ten Tournament titles : 2 (50%)

: 2 (50%) NCAA Tournament Wins: 4 (still counting in 2024)

Underwood didn’t arrive on the scene with Mickey Mouse and turn State Farm Center into Magic Kingdom overnight. His first two seasons were worse than anything his predecessors had produced.

State Farm Center started to become the most magical place on Earth once Kofi joined Ayo. That wasn’t the only thing that happened, however.

Out of necessity, Underwood abandoned his original gameplan of playing up-the-line defense in an attempt to force turnovers.

While admittedly his rosters weren’t flush with talent like the current edition, this poor strategy in the Big Ten was perhaps the main contribution to a horrific first two years, where his teams were 26-39 (.400).

One more thing. Underwood lost his ENTIRE coaching staff after the 2021 season. Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman went to Kentucky (oops) and Stephen Gentry went back to Gonzaga (pictured above to the right of Underwood).

BU didn’t panic. He rebuilt and reloaded. His teams got even better.

Here’s the totality of that 14-year run: last seven seasons of Weber, all five seasons for Groce, and the first two for Underwood.

Overall: 268-206 (.565)

Big Ten: 109-141 (.436)

NCAA Tournament: 3 wins total (Zero Sweet 16s)

Two fired coaches

That 14-year stretch coming off a national championship game appearance with arguably the best team in program history seems like a nightmare scenario. It was worse than that.

If you had told 22-year-old me in May 2005 that Illinois would not make a Sweet 16 or better until 2024, I would have laughed and laughed.

It’s all fun and games until you don’t make the second weekend for two decades.

Underwood and the Illini are not done in this NCAA Tournament. Here’s why I say that and what it means for “us.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. will be the best player on any court he walks onto until he’s drafted in the first round of the upcoming NBA draft. The mock drafts have TSJ joining Ayo in Chicago to the Bulls at No. 12 overall. That would REALLY be something...

Despite what the metrics and predictions say about this tournament, the Illinois ceiling is as high as any team in the country.

Number of teams that want to play Illinois right now: Zero.

This run is exhilarating for two reasons: Illinois has taken care of business in both rounds easily and has won five-straight postseason games for the first time since...yep. You guessed it.

For the first time in almost 7,000 days I get to sit here and think about how Illinois can win the next game and go to the Elite 8, and of course the Final Four after that.

And — of course — win the National Championship. Of course.

It’s going to be hard to sleep the next several nights as the anticipation grows to see if the Fighting Illini can win one more game for now — and then three more after that.

It’s far from a guarantee, but not a pipe dream by any stretch.

The last time my team went to Boston to play in a playoff or tournament, it ended a drought longer than 19 years. In fact, much longer than that. That drought lasted for eternity.

The reason I say to inject this shit straight into my veins is because that’s what I want. It’s why we watch. It’s why we invest the time capital.

It’s why we invest the emotional capital.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we love no other. It’s why we say “I-L-L” to anyone we see in public wearing anything supporting the university.

Why not us?

How far can this team go?

Poll How far can this team go? Win one more game: Beat Iowa State (Elite 8)

Win two more games: Go to the Final Four

Win three more games: National Championship Game loss (just like 2005)

Four more: Win the first Natty in program history

Who cares? We’re playing with house money. vote view results 14% Win one more game: Beat Iowa State (Elite 8) (51 votes)

13% Win two more games: Go to the Final Four (47 votes)

2% Win three more games: National Championship Game loss (just like 2005) (8 votes)

50% Four more: Win the first Natty in program history (180 votes)

357 votes total

This is the Sweet 16. This is just like I imagined. This is why it’s worth the wait.

This is Illinois basketball.