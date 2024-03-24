The Illini are shipping up to Boston — with expectations

It’s one thing to be a good program that everybody’s heard of.

That’s where Illinois traditionally sits on the national college hoops landscape.

People bring up the Flyin’ Illini.

People bring up the 2005 squad.

And then, like a cannonball to the gut, they inevitably bring up 2021. And that’s where the national conversation ends.

Illinois is that school that got pistol whipped by Sister Jean.

Since then, Illinois has been a program on the fringes of excellence. But for multiple reasons that we at The Champaign Room have detailed ad nauseam, the ceiling was never reached.

But the 2023-24 incarnation is something entirely different.

They exorcise demons.

They shake off bad losses.

They have not imploded nor have they collapsed under the mounting pressure.

This is the result of head coach Brad Underwood and his staff proving many of the college sports media intelligentsia (including yours truly) horribly wrong.

He adjusted. He didn’t stubbornly stick to what he wanted. He pivoted to what worked. He CEO’d the program and made it better.

In the 1997 classic film Good Will Hunting, perpetual screw up Morgan was criticizing the titular character for getting fired. Of course, the group of South Boston friends busted his chops and reminded him that he got fired from a similar job in the past. And he had a tremendous explanation.

Morgan: “I got fired because management was restructuring.”

Bill: “Yeah, restructuring the amount of [expletive deleted(s)] they had working for them.”

For the Fighting Illini, management needed to restructure.

Gone were the na’er do wells who populated the roster last season. Absent are those who sank the chemistry and downshifted the morale.

In came a new batch of true Everyday Guys.

The roster is full of guys whose opportunities weren’t steady, but that didn’t make them pout.

Dain Dainja was barely in the rotation a few weeks ago. Now, he’s an indispensable part of an Illini team that heads to Boston with a swagger that hasn’t been seen since Dee Brown was the face of the program.

Dain’s dominance has been a pleasant surprise for a roster that was built to deliberately minimize the need for a traditional big man. But knowing that his opportunities would come when he earned them, the young man from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, has silenced critics and fans alike.

He’s on a nearly unparalleled run of efficiency. He’s rebounding like a maniac. He’s solidified himself as a player Illinois can retain as an anchor for a roster that will endure significant turnover next season.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had to wait for his opportunity to re-enter the conversation. But the All-Big Ten superstar wasn’t dropped from the rotation due to style fit or productivity issues.

We all know the story, I won’t rehash it. But the basketball character that Shannon has demonstrated can’t be understated. But it also can’t be quantified.

What can be quantified?

Since Shannon hit the court in Minneapolis for the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game, he’s averaging 31.6 points per game. He’s shot over 40% from behind the arc on at least 5 attempts 3 out of those 5 games.

To put that in context, that’s 10 PPG more than Carmelo Anthony averaged in his legendary tournament run that vindicated Jim Boeheim’s legendary arrogance.

Shannon looks like the best player on every single court he steps onto.

And Marcus Domask has played well enough to be the best player on most teams remaining in the tournament. He impacts the game in so many ways. In Boston, his versatility and composure will come in handy.

T.J. Otzelberger’s Iowa State squad is no joke. Their guards defend very well. Domask and Ty Rodgers will have to step up their ball protection game.

Iowa State plays in a league that is arguably even tougher than the Big Ten. And their head coach is much like his football counterpart Matt Campbell in 2022: every major job in the Midwest that comes open, his name will come up as a top candidate.

The Cyclones are the higher seeded team in this chalk vs. chalk battle.

But they haven’t looked like world beaters.

The Illini certainly have.

In the Oscar-winning 2006 epic The Departed, Captain Queenan and Sgt. Dignam approached Billy Costigan to go undercover for the Massachusetts State Police. Costigan was the academically advanced scion of a notorious South Boston crime family. So he’d be the ultimate undercover recruit, right? He’s from a family of criminals but carries himself with an upper-middle class affect.

Dignam: You’ve already pretended to be a Costigan from South Boston.

Costigan: Every weekend, Sergeant.

Dignam: Perfect.

Queenan: Do it again. Do it for me.

(Martin Sheen may have the most earnest face of any actor in history.)

Anyway, the Illini have pretended to be national title contenders.

They have pretended to be a squad on the precipice of greatness for several years.

Now that they have reached the hallowed grounds of the second weekend…

Do it again. Do it for the fans, the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and your place in history.

And do it in Boston.