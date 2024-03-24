Illinois’ March run does not have to end here

Finally.

Illinois basketball is headed back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 19 years. The monkey is off the back of one of college basketball’s premiere programs and it’s back where it belongs.

The Illini dominated Duquesne from wire to wire in one of the more stress-free performances of the NCAA Tournament to date, 89-63. It was a complete team effort and another example of a group that seems to be peaking at the perfect time.

Brad Underwood has waited a long time for this. Despite planting his flag atop the Big Ten for the last five seasons, with three banners to show for it, the one blemish on the Illini head coach’s remarkable program turnaround was his lack of success in the Big Dance.

Not anymore. The ever-elusive second weekend will include the orange and blue for the first time since 2005 and the nearly twenty-year-long weight can finally be lifted off the shoulders of those in Champaign.

This is an accomplishment indicative of an incredibly connected team that has used its star power, depth and experience to take Illinois to new heights. And a head coach that has proven himself to be a winner and can now check off another box to his ever-growing resume.

But why stop here?

The Illini are playing the best basketball of their season. Coming off perhaps their most complete 40-minute performance of the season in handling the Dukes, the sky’s the limit for where this team can go.

Terrence Shannon Jr. continues to play at a level very few who have ever worn an Illini jersey have reached. His 30-point outing against Duquesne marked his seventh game of 30 or more points this season and his third already in the postseason.

It’s fair to say Illinois currently boasts a generational college basketball talent and as long as he steps on the floor, the Illini are going to have a chance.

Every superstar needs a worthy sidekick, though, and that’s where Marcus Domask steps in. Shannon’s open floor, transition ability is like no other in the country, but what about when the Illini are slowed down into the half court?

Domask may be as dangerous as you’ll find in that area. There’s seemingly no matchup he can’t win right now, and teams who try to double him are feeling the effects of his IQ and passing ability. There’s no right answer to guarding him. as evidenced by his 22-point, 7-assist night in the Round of 32.

Coleman Hawkins rounds out one of the most dangerous trios in college basketball, especially when he’s making shots and guarding like he did from the tip on Saturday night.

Not to mention, Dain Dainja may never miss a shot again. Well, that may be a step too far, but his 13-for-13 start to the NCAA Tournament from the floor has added yet another layer to an already dynamic Illini offense.

Duquesne guard Kareem Rozier: Difference between Illinois and BYU is Illinois wants to run. "If we can stop them in transition, we'll be in good shape to keep them in the low 60s, which is what we want to do."



Duquesne's David Dixon: "We've got to put our Dukes up and guard." — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) March 22, 2024

Kareem Rozier’s dream was dead before the 12-minute mark in the second half Saturday. There are just no answers for this Illinois offense in its current form.

That’s why it’s clear this team can reach even greater heights. Nobody wants to see Illinois right now. Nobody wants to be put through the headache of figuring out a way to slow down a group that’s put 80 or more points on 13 of its last 16 opponents.

Following the win over Duquesne, the Illini offense became the number one offense in all of college basketball in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom (pending the result of UConn’s tilt with Northwestern on Sunday). As a reward, they’ll get a date with the country’s number two defense in Iowa State. Get the popcorn ready.

While the Cyclones are tough, physical, and have had a ton of success in a rugged Big 12, they’re going to need to dig deep to find an answer to the wrecking ball Brad Underwood and Co. have created. At the very least, Illinois will present them with the most daunting task their defense has faced to date.

Things are going to start to get real now. As the Illini make the flight to Boston next week, they’ll have a chance to make this season one that will be remembered forever.

The Sweet 16 drought is over. The demons have been exorcised. But that doesn’t mean the road has to end here.

Let’s tip the ball up again and keep this party rolling.