Illinois heading to first Sweet 16 since 2005

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in 6,944 days, the Fighting Illini are heading to the Sweet 16.

No. 3 Illinois punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend with a dominant 89-63 win over No. 11 Duquesne on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. The Illini hadn’t won a game in the Round of 32 since March 19, 2005 (vs. Nevada), a season that ended with a loss to North Carolina in the national championship game.

Now standing between the Illini and a trip to the Elite 8 is a red-hot Iowa State team, with one of the best defenses in the nation. That game will be Thursday night in Boston.

As for the matchup on Saturday, it was all Illinois from the tip.

The entire starting lineup contributed early and often, most notably Coleman Hawkins. He surpassed the 10-point total he scored Thursday against Morehead State in Saturday’s first 11 minutes on the back of three three-pointers (and finished with 11 points).

While Terrence Shannon Jr. didn’t have to carry the load on offense, he still had a historically great night. He went for 30 points, his sixth consecutive game with more than 25 and the third 30-point outing in Illinois’ NCAA Tournament history.

Shannon also received plenty of help from his sidekick Marcus Domask, who had the 10th triple-double in NCAA Tournament history on Thursday. The Waupun, Wisconsin native finished with 22 points and 7 assists.

Any time the Dukes made a run, Illinois punched back, taking a 50-26 lead into the break. The 50 points were the most the program has ever scored in the first half of a NCAA Tournament contest.

Even though Duquesne started off the second half with a trio of three-pointers, Illinois — specifically Shannon Jr. — kept pouring it on. By the final buzzer, the bench was in, and freshman Amani Hansberry was making his first tourney bucket.

It won’t be this easy on Thursday.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Can Dain play like this FOREVER?

DAINJA ZONE ‼️



Illinois pushes the lead to 1️⃣0️⃣ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fG3jxUl0eK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2024

TWEET OF THE GAME

Hey, NBA teams:

Coleman Hawkins NBA stock pic.twitter.com/crnBDsuD7a — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) March 24, 2024

Where’s the lie?

It is April 2025. Dain Dainja has made 258 straight field goals and led the #Illini to a second straight National Championship.



Coincidentally, he has also missed 258 straight free throws. — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) March 24, 2024

SOUND SMART

Do we need to mention the 6,944 days again? It’s been a long time since Illinois Basketball experienced a moment like this.

Dain Dainja has made his first 13 shots of the NCAA Tournament. He hasn’t missed a shot since the Big Ten Tournament semifinal vs. Nebraska.

UP NEXT

We already mentioned it, but Illinois will now take on No. 2 Iowa State on Thursday night in Boston.

Time and channel to be announced, but we’ll have you covered here at TCR all week.

Let’s enjoy this moment.