Illinois vs. Duquesne: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Illinois, the 2024 Big Ten Tournament champions and winners in the Round of 64, are one win away from a Sweet 16 berth — and the Illini are big favorites for their Round of 32 game on Saturday.

The Illini are staying in Omaha this weekend, where they will face No. 11 Duquesne (of the Atlantic 10). According to DraftKings’ opening line on Thursday night, the Illini are 8.5-point favorites. (Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Other betting info:

DraftKings’ over/under is 151.5 (slightly higher than the 148.5 that Illinois opened for with Morehead State).

DraftKings’ Moneyline: Illinois -340, Duquesne +270

The Illini and Dukes will tip it off in the tournament’s night session, at ~7:40 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on TNT.

For now, let’s just enjoy at least one more game with this team.

