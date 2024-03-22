Illinois and Underwood critics need some new material

Share All sharing options for: Illinois and Underwood critics need some new material

Happy Friday, Illinois Land!

Happy Friday this week follows Really Happy Thursday.

Your Fighting Illini disposed of a talented and well-coached Morehead State team that played well, and started fast. The Morehead State Eagles were not a ceremonial first pitch, fed to wolves for slaughter.

Until they were.

Despite MSU and coach Preston Spradlin coming out of the gates on fire and shooting well throughout most of the first 30 minutes of the game, the game was not really in any serious jeopardy.

That’s a weird sentence to type following a team that hasn’t won multiple games in and NCAA Tournament in nearly two decades. By now, it seems like everyone in America knows Illinois hasn’t made a Sweet 16 since 2005.

Some of this factual dispensation is by design, as talking heads assist non-talking heads on filling out their brackets the week of the tournament. Speculation on “Final Four teams” starts before the season begins.

It’s an exercise of faux intellectualism and hot take, status-carrying virtue signaling. The overwhelming majority of so-called experts can’t predict these outcomes any better than any of us.

Past performance is not an accurate indicator of future results.

This is especially true when considering the same players aren’t playing in the games and the same opponents aren’t on the opposite bench. Jordan is not trying to take down the Bad Boy Pistons, here.

The reason for the unpredictability is simple. It’s not only the nature of the games themselves, but that the committee hides behind bracketing principles to create stylistic and entertaining matchups.

This committee tried to do this with Illinois and Morehead State. Morehead State’s main kryptonite on offense is that they turn the ball over at alarmingly high rates. According to KenPom, the Morehead turnover rate is 18.2%, bad for 263rd in the country.

Illinois does not turn over other teams defensively, quite literally by design. Head coach Brad Underwood has said he doesn’t care about forcing turnovers.

Morehead State tried to “out Illinois Illinois,” and it went the same way it’s gone for the past month for Illini opponents. The committee tried to get an intriguing matchup in round one, but failed.

Illinois had a 24-point lead before it removed the starters from the competition. The final score was not indicative of the true nature of this contest. Comfort in a win for Illinois in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are five narratives about Illinois basketball that need to go away. Their truth has disappeared faster than an opponents’ double-digit lead in the 2024 postseason.

I would wager that you’ve heard at least one, if not all, of these false narratives about Illinois basketball since the brackets were announced on Selection Sunday. Theories are in bold, and my retort directly follows.

Illinois doesn’t play any defense : You might want to tell that that to Morehead State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State, Iowa or anyone that has played the Illini the past six weeks. Purdue scored 77 at Illinois earlier this month, and needed to go 8-of-10 from three in the second half to get there. Purdue averages 83.4 points.

: You might want to tell that that to Morehead State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State, Iowa or anyone that has played the Illini the past six weeks. Purdue scored 77 at Illinois earlier this month, and needed to go 8-of-10 from three in the second half to get there. Purdue averages 83.4 points. Illinois basketball is a one-man show: Marcus Domask had a triple-double, and shot extremely poorly from the field. Coleman Hawkins had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds to go along with two blocks against Morehead. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn played 10 minutes and went 2-of-2 (100%) from behind the arc.

They can only play one way : Dain Dainja had 21 and 8 on 9-of-9 (100%) shooting. The Illini played three specific ways in the opener against Morehead. Terrence Shannon, Jr. went bonkers the first 15 minutes. Then, “The Dainja Zone” was in play, and Underwood just fed the beast. Once that stopped, Domask finished off his triple double with a right-wing three. Oh, by the way: Illinois made 12 threes.

: Dain Dainja had 21 and 8 on 9-of-9 (100%) shooting. The Illini played three specific ways in the opener against Morehead. Terrence Shannon, Jr. went bonkers the first 15 minutes. Then, “The Dainja Zone” was in play, and Underwood just fed the beast. Once that stopped, Domask finished off his triple double with a right-wing three. Oh, by the way: Illinois made 12 threes. Underwood can’t coach : Please see the above three bullet points.

: Please see the above three bullet points. There is no point guard: Domask and Hawkins combined for 15 assists. Shannon also had four dimes of his own. That’s a tired bit of “analysis.”

I’m sure you’ve heard at least one of these five talking points scattered around either a four-letter network, a sports podcast or YouTube. They’re lazy, ineffective means to describe Illinois basketball in 2023-24.

This translates directly to the Illini’s next game, against No. 11 Duquesne Dukes on Saturday. It’s time to exorcise the demons.

Remember when a majority of folks were up in arms over BYU getting a No. 6 seed, despite being No. 17 on the master seed list. To borrow a phrase from the greatest talker in professional wrestling history:

“It doesn’t matter what your seed is!”

BYU loses to Duquesne and the Dukes are all that stand in the way of the Illini going to the Sweet 16.

From a statistical profile standpoint, Duquesne plays much better defense than Morehead State, but very little offense. The Dukes under Keith Dambrot also play methodically slow and try to shorten the game.

Here is the profile for Duquesne.

157th in OER

29th in DER

251st in adjusted tempo

KenPom Rank: 80 (up four spots after their BYU victory)

Average heights is about 6-foot-3 (284th)

Opponents shoot 37.5% from behind the arc. Bookmark this one.

The Dukes have scored in the 80s one time during their nine-game win streak, a victory against St. Louis University in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

KenPom favors Illinois by 10, by a score of 80-70. I think it’s closer to 85-65, based on what I’ve seen on video and metric analysis.

To reiterate a point from my last column, if Illinois doesn’t make the Sweet 16, it can only blame themselves. Illinois must take care of business.

Slow starts have not hurt this team so far in the postseason. It’s a point of concern, and should continue to be a point of emphasis. Should the Illini get off to a fast start on Saturday against Duquense, the game could be out of jeopardy before halftime.

Quincy Guerrier and Ty Rodgers combined for zero points in the opening round, and the Illini knocked on the door of 90 once again.

This pair must give Illinois better performances in round two.

Duquesne cannot stop TSJ. Duquesne cannot stop Dain Dainja. Duquesne has no answer for Marcus Domask. Duquesne cannot matchup with Coleman Hawkins.

Official prediction: Illinois wins, 84-68.

Here was SDH in round one: 48 points, 19 assists, 17 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks. Not too shabby, I’d say. Not too shabby.

Please take The Scientific Poll.

Poll What is the biggest factor in the Round 2 matchup with Duquesne for Illinois? Underwood coaching

The Dainja Zone

TSJ/Domask/Hawkins (SDH)

Guerrier and Rodgers bouncing back

Effort, all the way around vote view results 4% Underwood coaching (17 votes)

7% The Dainja Zone (26 votes)

24% TSJ/Domask/Hawkins (SDH) (91 votes)

6% Guerrier and Rodgers bouncing back (25 votes)

56% Effort, all the way around (208 votes) 367 votes total Vote Now

This is the NCAA Tournament. This is a chance at history. This is Illinois basketball advancing to the Sweet 16.

Enjoy the game on Saturday. Get some cold beverages of your choice and take it in and truly enjoy it. Fans rarely “earn” anything from being a fan.

Everyone thinks we’ve earned this one chance to celebrate as Illinois fans.

This is Illinois basketball.