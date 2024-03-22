If you don’t believe in ghosts, they can’t haunt you.

The Fighting Illini shook off a slow start to score a victory.

Stop me if you’ve heard that one before.

The win was a convincing 85-69 win over Morehead State on Thursday. It sets up a 3-11 matchup on Saturday against upstart Duquesne.

Coming off the heels of media luminary (and my personal media hero) Michael Wilbon predicting a Natty for the Beloved on Pardon the Interruption, the Illini sit five victories away from doing just that.

A wise, greedy person once said that “variety is the spice of life.”

Sure, enjoying the universe and all of its options can lead to substantial fulfillment.

I don’t want to know a guy who has zero interest in pursuing interests outside of their typical milieu.

On the most recent episode of Oskee Talk (subscribe wherever you get your podcasts), the host (and one hell of a good friend) Drew Pastorek tossed me an Easter Egg. He mentioned that things got Mysti(k)cal for Dain Dainja.

See, Drew knows I am not only an Illini fanatic, fish taco enthusiast, native Chicagoan, and serial marriage avoider. He knows I’m a 90s/early aughts rap music junkie. So he hit me with a reference to the Mystikal song Danger.

It was an A reference for sure.

But if he wanted an A+, he would have instead referenced the 1996 Blahzay Blahzay classic of the same name.

So why did I get all meta to start this column?

Because that variety that makes life more satisfying is the kind of versatility the Illini are showing.

If any one of their best players is having an off night, it doesn’t mean an automatic L.

Hell, it doesn’t even mean they’re having an off night. It just means they are finding other ways to play winning basketball besides having their shots fall.

This isn’t hero ball. This isn’t even booty ball. It’s more like a buddy ball.

I heard a wise man say “One fall down, two pick him up.”

Marcus Domask wasn’t hitting shots in the first half.

That’s fine because Terrence Shannon Jr. was having another supernova stretch. Looking like every bit of the lottery pick he could be, Shannon picked apart Morehead State with transition buckets, perimeter shots, mid-range murders, and downhill rim runs in half-court sets.

Morehead State’s 9-0 start wasn’t an appetizer for the meal. It was the server bringing out the wrong order. But that server brought the right meal to the right table, and the Illini feasted for the rest of the game.

And they dissected their foe in many ways.

True freshman Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn hit two threes in a hotly contested first half. He cemented his place in the rotation as a human manifestation of the word “momentum.” His intensity on both ends reminds me of Trent Frazier. And no, I don’t say that lightly.

Dain Danja once again played like the guy Illinois thought they were getting when he transferred in the middle of the 2021 season. He put up 21 points and 8 rebounds on 9-of-9 shooting from the field in 23 minutes. Efficiency, meet effectiveness. Dain’s postseason star turn can’t be understated.

That Domask cold shooting mentioned earlier? Well, he made up for it by notching a triple-double in the NCAA tournament. Domask was in Carbondale for the Illini’s most recent NCAA Tournament appearances. But his historic performance rooted in that aforementioned versatility sure went a long way towards eye-bleaching those painful memories.

And then there’s Shannon.

The third-team All-American. I still can barely dignify that level of disrespect with a response.

Terrence Shannon Jr., in the face of adversity, has simply put up one of the most dominant single seasons in Fighting Illini history.

I’ve talked previously about the beautiful poetry of the rage with which Terrence Shannon plays. He dunks like the rim wronged him. His jump shot sometimes looks like he has the ball on a string that can only drop it through the net. His defense and physicality set the tone for a squad known for scoring. But when they need a big stop or a hustle play, their megastar dives on the floor or gets all up in someone’s grill.

When your best player is an Everyday Guy, he doesn’t have to say much. His example stands as a model.

This team doesn’t have a leadership vacuum. They are playing for each other.

They know what happened against Arkansas. They know what happened against Loyola,

And quite frankly, they don’t give a damn.

They don’t have to care.

If you don’t believe in ghosts, they can’t haunt you.