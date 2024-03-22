How To Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne (NCAA Tournament Round of 32)
Game Time: 7:40 p.m. Saturday
TV Channel: TNT
Online Streaming: March Madness Live
Location: CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE)
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -8.5, O/U 151.5 (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
Quick Hits
No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8, 14-6 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 141-87)
Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg
Last Game: 85-69 win over No. 14 Morehead State
No. 14 Duquesne Dukes (25-11, 10-8 Atlantic 10)
Head Coach: Keith Dambrot (7th — and final — season)
- Did you know he coached LeBron in high school?
Last Game: 71-67 win over No. 6 BYU
What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?
Dec. 9, 1988: Illinois 112, Duquesne 81
- Illinois leads the all-time series 2-1.
- Look! We found the recap from that 1988 matchup!
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Lowell Hamilton scored 18 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 9 Illinois to a 112-81 victory Friday night over Duquesne in the first round of the 10th Annual Illini Classic.
Illinois, 4-0, took a 7-0 lead and never trailed in the contest.
By the half, Duquesne, 2-2, trailed 65-40.
The Dukes stayed close in the early going. Clayton Adams drove the length of the court for a layup to cut the Illini lead to 15-11 with 14:35 left.
But reserve Marcus Liberty, who finished with 17 points, made a spinning layup for a 30-17 Illini lead with 10:28 remaining in the half.
At the 8:04 mark, Hamilton scored two of his 18 points on a slam to make it 34-22.
In the second half, Illinois opened a 31-point lead when Kendall Gill hit Illinois forward Kenny Battle for an alleyoop dunk with 15:55 left for an 81-50 advantage. Battle had 17 points.
Reserve Andy Kaufmann swished a 3-pointer to give the Illini a 98-65 lead with 8:34 to play.
A short jumper by Liberty with 6:31 to play gave Illinois a 100-71 lead. It was the team’s first 100-point game of the season.
The high scorer for Duquesne was Brian Anselmino with 15 points.
