Everything you need to know about the team standing between Illinois and a Sweet 16

It’d be harsh to blame you if you knew little to nothing about Morehead State before Illinois’ 16-point victory on Thursday. With the TSJ and Dain Dainja-inspired Illini escaping the Ohio Valley Conference champs, it’s time to look into another mid-major conference champ that you, in all likeliness, know little about.

The Illini will take on the Duquesne Dukes in the NCAA tournament's round of 32. TCR spoke with Tristan Freeman, a self-proclaimed basketball junkie from Pittsburgh (where Duquesne is located) to get the know-how on Illinois’ second-round opponents.

Who-quesne?

Duquesne, the bid-stealing Atlantic 10 champs, turned heads in their first-round victory over No. 6 BYU. ESPN’s Tournament Challenge says that only 27% of brackets predicted the outcome.

On paper, the Dukes don’t pop out. They’re ranked 80th in the NET Rankings and have the 96th-toughest schedule according to TeamRankings.

They started conference play 0-5, but finished winning 10 of their last 13.

Freeman says the stumble to start conference play is misleading because it came against the toughest of the A-10. Four of those five losses came to teams that finished in the top four of the conference standings. They were also without leading scorer Dae Dae Grant (remember that name), the guard who led the Dukes with 19 points against BYU, due to a concussion.

The most recent Illinois performances have been high-scoring and fast-paced, something that the Dukes will look to stop.

“Keith Dambrot likes to say after every win, Duquesne likes to ‘mudwrestle’,” Freeman told TCR. “That means to make it a physical and low-scoring game, ideally in the 60s.”

The defensive assignment could also be a challenge for Brad Underwood & Co.

“On offense, they tend to iso a lot with Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark but they have some capable shooters on the outside,” Freeman said. Duquesne has seven players who convert the three-ball at a rate of at least 30%. For comparison, Illinois has five.

“Defense, experience, and good guard play travels and those are things the Dukes have plenty of,” Freeman said.

Recent Form

Despite finishing the regular season as a mid-major with 11 losses and as the No. 6 seed in the A-10 tournament, the Dukes proved they belong in the Big Dance.

Then, they welcomed the challenge of No. 6 BYU. The Cougars walked into Thursday ranked second in the nation in made three-pointers per game, averaging 11.2, but were held to just 8.

To many, that was a surprise. To Freeman and the Duquesne faithful? Maybe not as much. He says that perimeter defense has been one of the Dukes’ biggest strengths this season.

“They ranked first in the A-10 at under 30% allowed and have thrived in the postseason,” he said. In the win over BYU and their conference tournament wins, the Dukes have allowed a combined 28.8% (34-of-118) of their opponents’ shots from deep to go in.

“Jimmy Clark is the best perimeter defender in the league, with everyone else very good at preventing dribble penetration, which prevents open looks elsewhere,” Freeman said. “When BYU’s main passer (big man Aly Khalifa) didn’t have open guys to find, their offense fell apart.”

Who To Watch

Jimmy Clark III isn’t just a great perimeter defender. Freeman says that he’s the do-it-all playmaker for the Dukes.

“He’s the starting PG and the guy who locks up each team’s top offensive option, so look for him to guard Terrence Shannon for a good part of Saturday’s game,” he said. “If he’s scoring and efficient, Duquesne becomes very difficult to beat. However, if he goes 3-of-10 and [has] a few turnovers, Illinois will have a big advantage.”

In Thursday’s win victory over BYU, which was the program’s first tournament win since 1994, Clark shot the ball 4-for-12, not far off from Freeman’s hypothetical 3-of-10. Despite the lackluster shooting performance, the Dukes still won. A lot of that is thanks in part to the other star guard, Dae Dae Grant.

Grant led all Dukes in scoring with 19, with 12 coming in a first half that Clark would score just two. Freeman says Grant is one of the purest shooters in the country.

“He can make a shot from anywhere on the floor and can be deadly if not guarded well,” Freeman said. “He’s also a bulldog who likes to mix it up with opposing players so BYU fans might not like him at the end of the game.”

Freeman isn’t just a bulldog. He’s a scorer, and earlier this season went toe-to-toe with one of the Big Ten’s very best, outscoring Keisei Tominaga in a ten-point loss in Lincoln last November.

Duquesne will be without starting forward Tre Williams due to a shoulder injury, but Freeman says that Dambrot has depth to turn to.

“Dusan Mahorcic is a 6-foot-10 center with power [six] conference size, while David Dixon is their top healthy defender and best athlete. . . Necas, a 6-foot-8 true freshman, has been playing his best ball in the past couple of weeks and is a versatile defender with size,” Freeman said. “Illinois will need to make sure he doesn’t have a big two-way game to avoid the upset.”

Looking Ahead

A win over No. 14 Morehead State and No. 11 Duquesne would be the highest combined seeding of Illinois’ first two tournament opponents since meeting Fairleigh Dickinson (16) and Nevada (9) in 2005, a memorable year for those in and around Champaign.

A loss against the Dukes would be the program’s lowest-seeded loss since losing to No. 12 Western Kentucky in 2009.

Duquesne also has all the elements needed to be the Cinderella story of this year’s tournament. It’s overshadowed by another, bigger school in its city’s limits (University of Pittsburgh), their head coach Dambrot is retiring at the end of their tourney run and their core consists of seniors in win-or-go-home mode.

“Duquesne has seven players with no more eligibility so this season has long been viewed as a ‘last ride’ for many of them,” Freeman said.

Among those seven seniors is the aforementioned Smith and Clark. You might also remember the Drame twins — Fousseyni and Hassan — from their role in another Cinderella story a few years ago, the St. Peter’s Peacocks.

ESPN’s March Madness Forecast gives Illinois an 88.2% chance of winning and reaching the Sweet 16, and a 13.4% chance of seeing the Elite 8.

Tipoff on Saturday from the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha will be at 7:40 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on TNT.