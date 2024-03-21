 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois’ Marcus Domask just joined ELITE company

Unbelievable.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Morehead State vs Illinois Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

It needed its own article — that’s how impressive it is.

Marcus Domask became just the 10th player EVER to have a triple-double in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Domask wasn’t overly flashy in the Illini’s 85-69 win over No. 14 Morehead State; hell, he didn’t even have a good first half (1-of-5 shooting at the break).

But he was historic.

  • 12 points
  • 11 rebounds
  • 10 assists

Have you seen the names who have had a triple-double in the tourney this century?

  • 2003 Dwayne Wade
  • 2009 Cole Aldrich
  • 2011 Draymond Green
  • 2012 Draymond Green
  • 2019 Ja Morant
  • 2024 Marcus Domask

He also becomes just the fifth player in Illinois history to have one, which includes three during the 2020s (Ayo Dosunmu twice, Coleman Hawkins, and Marcus Domask).

And it’s been said on X a ton today: He wasn’t even close to the best player the Illini had on the court! That’d go to Terrence Shannon Jr. or Dain Dainja!

Unreal play by the SIU grad transfer.

Go get Duquesne now.

