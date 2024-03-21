Illinois’ Marcus Domask just joined ELITE company

It needed its own article — that’s how impressive it is.
Marcus Domask became just the 10th player EVER to have a triple-double in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The 10th EVER triple-double in @MarchMadnessMBB tourney history belongs to @IlliniMBB’s Marcus Domask. pic.twitter.com/r3O1Q6pMU0— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 21, 2024
Domask wasn’t overly flashy in the Illini’s 85-69 win over No. 14 Morehead State; hell, he didn’t even have a good first half (1-of-5 shooting at the break).
But he was historic.
- 12 points
- 11 rebounds
- 10 assists
Have you seen the names who have had a triple-double in the tourney this century?
- 2003 Dwayne Wade
- 2009 Cole Aldrich
- 2011 Draymond Green
- 2012 Draymond Green
- 2019 Ja Morant
- 2024 Marcus Domask
He also becomes just the fifth player in Illinois history to have one, which includes three during the 2020s (Ayo Dosunmu twice, Coleman Hawkins, and Marcus Domask).
"It's a great accomplishment but at this point in my career I'm really past all the personal accolades, at this point in March, it's all about winning"— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 21, 2024
Marcus Domask nets the 10th triple-double in NCAA tourney history with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists beating Morehead St. pic.twitter.com/spy7c4cAkE
And it’s been said on X a ton today: He wasn’t even close to the best player the Illini had on the court! That’d go to Terrence Shannon Jr. or Dain Dainja!
Unreal play by the SIU grad transfer.
Go get Duquesne now.
