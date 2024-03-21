Illinois overcomes double-digit deficit to advance in WBIT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois’ season stays alive.

Just a couple weeks removed from its Senior Night, Illinois earned a WBIT bid and with it an opportunity to go on a postseason run.

Led by one of their best seniors, the Illini battled back from a double-digit deficit to take down Missouri State in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, 74-69.

“It’s really important, it is,” Shauna Green said of the ability to play at home in the postseason. “It’s so important to have that energy behind us.”

On Senior Night part two, the Illini earned a hard-fought, comeback victory over the Bears. The win gives Illinois another chance to defend its home court in the round of 16.

Early on, Illinois struggled to put points on the board — in fact, the Illini shot 20% from FG through the first four minutes of the game. Yet another sluggish start for Shauna Green’s squad, something Illinois fans have been all too familiar with this season.

“It’s hard when you haven’t played and just that competitive nature and the speed of the game,” Green said.

Missouri State guard Lacy Stokes immediately separated herself as a threat for Illinois. By halftime, she led all scorers with 16 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the field. The Illini defense left a lot to be desired — allowing MSU to go into the second half up by one.

“She does an unbelievable job probing, standing you off then going as she’s already low to the ground,” Green said.

Makira Cook, who earlier this week announced she would come back to Illinois for her fifth year of eligibility, would not let Stokes’ hot streak go unanswered. She did most of the early heavy lifting for the Illini, scoring 15 first-half points.

After the game, Cook called the decision to come back to Illinois a “no brainer”.

Despite a frustrating first half, the Illini went to the drawing board and mounted a comeback in the second half. Adalia McKenzie stepped up as a difference-maker in the second half.

McKenzie guarded Stokes in the second half, resulting in just six second-half points, and held her team to 31.6% shooting from the field.

“When we put [Mckenzie] on [Stokes], I thought it really affected her with [McKenzie’s] length and her size and she couldn’t get by her,” Green said.

McKenzie scored 15 of her season-high 21 points in the second half, She also surpassed her 1000th career point. The performance came after two consecutive matches in which she finished scoreless.

McKenzie and Cook led the Illini on a 9-0 run that put them up by five. The duo combined for 48 of Illinois’ 74 points on the evening.

Outside of Stokes, MSU’s offense was relatively inefficient. The rest of her team shot 19-of-49 from the field. Illinois’ defense forced bad looks especially from deep. The Bears shot 3-of-13 from deep in the second half.

Kendall Bostic struggled offensively, but still found a way to contribute, snatching 17 rebounds.

The Illini ended the night with a 48% field goal percentage, but second-half adjustments and poor shot selection by the Bears allowed the Illini to come back.

Shauna Green’s second season

Despite just under 1,400 filling the seats for Thursday’s game, a solid crowd featuring Orange Krush filled SFC with noise. Orange Krush was behind the bench as opposed to its usual spot on the baseline.

“They’re huge. I absolutely love Orange Krush,” Green said after the game.

“I looked back and laughed a couple of times and just laughed at them like, ‘That was good’. I wish I could say some of the things they’re saying,” Green said, chuckling.

Thursday also marked the second anniversary of Green taking the head coaching job at Illinois.

“If you would have told me that day as I was walking in here that we’d go to an NCAA Tournament and a WBIT in two postseasons, I’d have taken that any day,” Green said. “And I think everyone in Champaign if we’re being honest would take that, right?”

Thursday’s win was Illinois’ first postseason win of any kind in over a decade, with their last being in the WNIT in 2013.

“At some point, I want this program to be playing in March at home but in the NCAA Tournament, meaning we’re a top seed and hosting,” Green said. “That’s the vision that I have and someday, that’s gonna happen.”

STAT STUFFERS

Makira Cook (ILL): 27 points, 8-of-15 FG,

Adalia McKenzie (ILL): 21 points, 9-of-18 FG, 11 rebounds

Genesis Bryant (ILL): 14 points, 3-of-5 3PT

Lacy Stokes (MSU): 22 points, 8-of-17 FG, 5 assists

TWEET OF THE GAME/YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Let her Cook!

WHAT’S NEXT

With the victory, Illinois will stay at home to play the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sunday. They beat first-seed James Madison on the road.

A second straight victory at SFC would earn Illinois a spot in the quarterfinals, which would match the furthest the Illini have gone in a postseason second-tier tournament since the Elite 8 of the WNIT in 2013.

Tipoff time from State Farm Center will be announced at a later date and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.