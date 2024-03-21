Big second half leads Illinois to Round of 64 victory over Morehead State

OMAHA, Neb. — Survive and advance. That’s the motto of March.

And Illinois was in upset trouble for about the first 25 minutes of the game.

But a huge second half guided the East Region’s No. 3 seed past 14-seed Morehead State Thursday at CHI Health Center 85-69.

“Survive and advance,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “We move on, and excited about the opportunity to take on a great Duquesne team.”

That being said, it was expected that Illinois (27-8) — who came in as 11.5-point favorites — shouldn't have too much of a problem in this one. That was certainly not the case for a while.

The game was tied at 48 a piece early in the second half, but from there is when Illinois would run away with it. Literally.

What started as a 9-0 Illini run at that point eventually became a total outscoring of 37-21 the rest of the way.

Third-team All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. (26) and Dain Dainja (21) combined for 47 points, with Dainja scoring a majority in the second stanza.

“Nothing surprises me with Terrence,” Underwood said. “I think he’s one of the best players in the country, and he’s been proving that here in this stretch.”

Again though, it was not one that felt like a certainty for a while.

Morehead State (26-9) came out delivering punches, as it cashed in seven of its first 12 attempts from the field, including going 3-of-4 from deep at the first media timeout.

Shannon kept the orange and blue right there early, scoring nine of Illinois’ first 13 points.

It once again felt like it was time for a track meet, as has been the case for most of the season.

Coming into Thursday, Morehead State averaged 75.5 points per game. Good for 115th in division one.

But, leave it to Illinois’ struggling defense to allow a team like that to thrive.

Riley Minix — the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year — and Jordan Lathon were making shots left and right for the Eagles, combining for 24 of the team’s first half points on a combined 10-of-18 shooting.

“We recruited Jordan Lathon, so we knew he was a good player,” Underwood said.

Regardless, Shannon (19 first-half points) and Illinois held a mere 39-38 lead into the break.

Needing contributions from the four other starters in the second half (seven first-half points), Shannon would not find his “Robin” from that unit.

Instead, it was forward Dain Dainja.

The junior forward had a massive second half, playing 18 minutes in said half. He filled in for Quincy Guerrier, who struggled in Thursday’s win.

Dainja — who tied a season high with 17 points in the win over Ohio State in the Big Ten quarterfinals — set a new season high of 21 points. He would also add eight rebounds.

“Try to come out, do whatever I can to help the team win,” Dainja said. “Whatever that looks like.”

It came on a relatively efficient 9-of-9 from the field (that’s pretty good, right?).

“Nine-for-nine is insane . . . the efficiency is off the charts,” said Marcus Domask. “His overall presence down low is just a hassle for teams.”

Underwood concurred.

“We’re not here, or not winning the Big Ten Championship without [Dain], what he did last weekend,” Underwood said.

Luke Goode contributed nicely as well. The sharpshooter knocked in three from long range in the win, two of which coming in the second half.

“Luke Goode was tremendous off the bench,” Underwood said. “Not just offensively making threes, but his defense I thought was very, very good. He provided great energy.”

Forty-six second-half points. Five more wins to glory.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

DGL: To provide a first-half spark, Underwood put freshman guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn into the game for six quality minutes.

He would come in and make his two three-point attempts, totaling for a third of Illinois’ first-half threes.

“Spectacular in the first half on both ends of the court,” Underwood said on Gibbs-Lawhorn.

RUNNING, RUNNING: With the game tied at 48, Illinois decided it was time to turn on the burners.

A 9-0 run commenced, and this was what ultimately helped guide the orange and blue to the second round of the tournament. Again, Illinois outscored Morehead State 37-21 from this point on.

Big in thanks to Dainja and Shannon, this was possible.

TRIPLE DOUBLE: Marcus Domask has joined a very exclusive club in program and NCAA tournament history.

The Southern Illinois transfer is now the fifth-ever Illini to record a triple double. He did so by scoring 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Somebody told me he’s the 10th player in NCAA tournament history to have a triple double,” Underwood said. “That’s a pretty special night.”

But to Domask — who said his last triple double came during his “senior year of high school” — winning is the main focus right now.

“At this point in my career I’m really past all the personal accolades,” Domask said. “At this point in March, it’s all about winning and really all I’m trying to do.”

What seemed to be an off game for Domask certainly did not end up that way.

The last 3 players with a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament



2024 Marcus Domask

2019 Ja Morant

2024 Marcus Domask

2019 Ja Morant

2012 Draymond Green

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

This is why he’s an All-American.

Terrence Shannon already has 17 and gives Illinois the lead!

Highway to the Dainja Zone.

SOUND SMART

This was only the second-ever meeting between these two programs. The first came back in Dec. 1993 where Illinois won 110-75. Of course, the orange and blue is now 2-0 in this series.

Terrence Shannon Jr. has scored in double figures in the last 39 games. Additionally, it was his fifth-straight game scoring 25 or more points.

Brad Underwood as a coach improved to 5-7 all-time in the NCAA tournament (3-3 at Illinois).

Illinois improved to 43-34 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

The Illini are now 7-0 on neutral court this season.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Terrence Shannon Jr pic.twitter.com/h0vUQsLsxB — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 21, 2024

UP NEXT

Illinois advances to the Round of 32 where they’ll face upset-minded No. 11 Duquesne — who took down No. 6 BYU earlier on Thursday.

Tipoff time and TV Channel on Saturday is TBD. Stay tuned, we at TCR have you covered during Illinois’ March run.