The Illini are due for a second weekend appearance

We’re due. Yes, WE are due for a tournament run.

This almost two-decade long Sweet Sixteen drought has been more painful for the fans than anyone else. Players and coaches come and go, but the loyal fans have been around through it all.

I was four months old the last time Illinois played in a Sweet Sixteen game. If Illinois can make the second weekend this year, I’ll be watching the game from my dorm room in Champaign. Actually, I might fly to Boston to witness history in person.

I’ve been spending a lot of time on college basketball metrics sites recently as every sicko college basketball fan has. Looking through Bart Torvik’s historical NCAA Tournament data almost made me cry.

From 2006 to 2023, Illinois made eight NCAA Tournament appearances. Eight tournament berths in 17 tournaments. Would have been 9 in 18 if the 2020 tournament wasn't cancelled.

Certainly not as good as the glory years of Illinois basketball, but not terrible by any means. What you’re about to read IS terrible, however. It's heartbreaking. It’s almost unbelievable.

51 other schools made at least eight NCAA Tournament appearances in this same time frame (2006-23). Take a guess how many of these schools appeared in at least one Sweet Sixteen.

48/51. Belmont, Iona, and New Mexico State are the only others that have fallen short of the second weekend with the given criteria. 20 other schools made 6 or 7 first-round appearances in this period. 11 of them made a Sweet Sixteen.

From 2006 to 2023, Illinois went 5-3 in the Round of 64. Five Round of 32 appearances! Could be worse.

46 other schools made at least five Round of 32 appearances in this same timeframe. Take a guess how many of these schools appeared in at least one Sweet Sixteen.

46/46. Every single school with five Round of 32 appearances from 2006-23 made at least one Sweet Sixteen...except Illinois.

14 more teams made either three or four Round of 32 appearances from 2006-23. Only three of them didn't make a Sweet Sixteen. 28 more teams made just TWO Round of 32 appearances from 2006-23. 14 of them made at least one Sweet Sixteen.

This shouldn't be possible. It’s not like Illinois made the Round of 32 as an 11 seed five times and was a 15-point underdog in every matchup.

They were a #4 in ‘06, a #9 in ‘11, a #7 in ‘13, a #1 in ‘21, and a #4 in ‘22. 2 point favorites in ‘06, 8 point underdogs in ‘11 and ‘13, 7 point favorites in ‘21, and 3 point underdogs in ‘22. They couldn't squeak out a single win. We’re just asking for one.

243 different teams made the NCAA Tournament from 2006-23.

2 teams (Texas and Virginia) performed worse than Illinois in this period according to Torvik’s “Performance Against Komputer Expectations” rating.

2 teams (Georgetown and Virginia) performed worse than Illinois in this period according to Torvik’s “Performance Against Seed Expectations” rating.

According to Torvik, from 2006-23, 59 different schools had a likelihood of minimum 19.5% to make at least one Final Four. 2 of these schools failed to make at least one Sweet Sixteen. The University of Iowa and the University of Illinois.

The same goes for the likelihood to win a National Championship during this time period. 56 schools with at least a 3.0% chance. 2 schools didn't even make a Sweet Sixteen. The University of Iowa and the University of Illinois. Together forever (until Saturday when Illinois clinches its Sweet Sixteen spot).

Illinois isn't even near the arbitrary percentages I chose either. They had a 49.0% chance at a Final Four and an 11.7% chance at a National Championship. Illinois is an absurd outlier.

17 different coaches made all three NCAA Tournaments from 2021-23.

Brad Underwood is one of just four to not make a Sweet Sixteen in that stretch, along with Fran McCaffery (Iowa), Shaka Smart (Marquette), and Matt Langel (Colgate).

Bart Torvik gave Brad Underwood a 30.6% chance to make a Final Four and a 7.4% chance to win a National Championship from 2021-23. No coach with a better percentage than him in either category failed to make a Sweet Sixteen.

With all that being said, I truly believe Illinois will be in Boston playing a Sweet Sixteen game (and beyond?) next week. The fanbase needs it. The coach needs it. The players need it.

It’s time to stop complaining about who we’re playing, where we’re playing, and when we’re playing.

Just win two.