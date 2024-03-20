 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How To Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

Six wins to go.

By Stephen Cohn and mike.turay1
TCR // David Pollak

How to Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (NCAA Tournament Round of 64)

Game Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV Channel: truTV

Online Streaming: March Madness Live

Location: CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -11.5, O/U 148 (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Quick Hits

No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini (26-8, 14-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 140-87)

Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg

Last Game: 93-87 win over Wisconsin (Big Ten Championship)

No. 14 Morehead State Eagles (26-8, 14-4 Ohio Valley)

Head Coach: Preston Spradlin (7th season)

Last Game: 69-55 win over Little Rock (OVC Championship)

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

Dec. 10, 1993: Illinois 110, Morehead State 75

Can’t find a recap, but here’s the box score from that game!

Deon Thomas — heard of him? — scored 26 points in the win.

