How To Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (NCAA Tournament Round of 64)
Game Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV Channel: truTV
Online Streaming: March Madness Live
Location: CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE)
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -11.5, O/U 148 (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
Quick Hits
No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini (26-8, 14-6 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 140-87)
Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg
Last Game: 93-87 win over Wisconsin (Big Ten Championship)
Gameday Reading:
No. 14 Morehead State Eagles (26-8, 14-4 Ohio Valley)
Head Coach: Preston Spradlin (7th season)
Last Game: 69-55 win over Little Rock (OVC Championship)
Gameday Reading:
What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?
Dec. 10, 1993: Illinois 110, Morehead State 75
Can’t find a recap, but here’s the box score from that game!
Deon Thomas — heard of him? — scored 26 points in the win.
