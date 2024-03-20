Illinois has the ingredients for a deep tournament run

It’s time.

An NCAA Tournament bracket sits in front of us. For the fourth straight year, Illinois sits on one of the lines. With our hearts, we want to take the Illini all the way, but our brains begin to question just how far the orange and blue can truly advance.

This year’s Illini squad is particularly hard to pinpoint.

On one hand, Illinois is fresh off a Big Ten Tournament championship that featured some of its best basketball of the season. The Illini have a bonafide superstar, a roster that stacks up talent-wise with almost anybody, and confidence that’s reached an all-time high.

There’s plenty of reason for skepticism as well, however. For starters, Illinois will have to go through a gauntlet of an East Region. The top end of its resume also remains fairly empty, and it brings a defense into the Big Dance that rightfully has plenty of question marks.

So how deep of a run does this team have in it?

It may be deeper than you think, and here’s why:

Terrence Shannon Jr. is playing the best basketball of any player in America right now.

In almost any potential tournament matchup, Illinois will have the best player on the floor. That’s really important.

Stars win in March. Guards win in March. Illinois has a star guard who can carry them a long way, and Shannon’s electrifying Big Ten Tournament run that saw him average 34 points per game proved that.

Perhaps even more eye-popping, Shannon shot 44 free throws across the three games in Minneapolis, making 38 of them. Those types of numbers give his offensive output an extremely high floor even if the 45% three-point shooting from the weekend cools off.

He’s scored 25 or more points in 9 of his last 12 games, eclipsing the 30 mark a nation-leading four times during that stretch. He’s simply been an unstoppable force, and one that nobody on the Illini’s loaded side of the bracket will look forward to seeing.

He’s the engine that will make everything go for Illinois and if he’s revved up anywhere near as much as his Minneapolis run, the season could end up lasting into April.

The Illini’s supporting cast is beginning to show up at the right time.

Shannon’s dominance doesn’t mean the supporting cast around him can go silent. A major reason the Illini were able to raise a trophy over the weekend was that their complementary pieces all did enough around him to go alongside his superstardom.

Marcus Domask had a Robin performance to Shannon’s Batman in the title game, which has been a consistent theme across the Illini’s top performances this season. Having two guys capable of scoring an effortless 30 is something not many teams can say.

Illinois got contributions from all over in Minneapolis, though. Dain Dainja has emerged as an instant spark off the bench after a roller coaster season. His 18 points against Ohio State were huge, and his 9-point, 7-rebound performance against Wisconsin made a significant difference.

Ty Rodgers’ 15 offensive rebounds in three games shouldn’t be taken lightly either. Nor should Luke Goode’s season-high four threes against Nebraska. And even though Coleman Hawkins’s box score was quiet, his impact was loud.

The Illini’s pieces are meshing perfectly and can be counted on for consistent production to complement their stars.

Illinois will be one of the most experienced teams in the entire tournament field.

The Illini’s veteran-laden rotation has been discussed ad nauseum all season, but this is the time of year where it will truly make a difference.

Illinois enters the NCAA Tournament as the most experienced team in the East Region. Across the entire tournament bracket, only TCU, Texas, North Carolina, Nevada and Creighton have more Division I experience on its roster, according to KenPom.

Aside from just the pure age and basketball-playing experience of the Illinois rotation, it also has plenty of guys who know what it takes to win on this stage.

Coleman Hawkins has played in five NCAA Tournament games in his four-year career. Terrence Shannon has played in five as well, including a Sweet 16 run with Texas Tech in 2022. Quincy Guerrier got a taste of the second weekend in 2021 at Syracuse.

Last year, the Illini were young, and it was clear the tournament stage was overwhelming from the opening tip. That won’t be the case this time around. The Illini have guys that know what it takes to advance and can be trusted to not shy away from the biggest moments.

Brad Underwood and Co. have the ingredients for a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Will it ultimately make the perfect recipe for success? It’s about time to find out.