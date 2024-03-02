No. 13 Illinois tops Wisconsin, keeps Big Ten title hopes alive

MADISON, Wis. — Remember when Illinois couldn’t buy a win against Wisconsin?

Make it seven straight (four of which in Madison) — and a chance for the Illini to still claim a share of the Big Ten regular season title next weekend.

Led by its two superstars — and facing an emotionally charged Wisconsin team — No. 13 Illinois held on Saturday afternoon at Kohl Center, 91-83.

“It is quite a feat to come in to a place and win four times in a row,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “It’s not very often you score 91 against Wisconsin, especially in their building.”

Heading into the regular season’s final week, the Illini stay alive in the Big Ten hunt. Purdue plays host to Michigan State on Saturday night; if the Boilers fall and Illinois wins out (vs. Purdue, at Iowa), Illinois will claim at least a share of the conference title.

When the Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) needed their stars to shine, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask delivered, combining for 54 points on 18-34 shooting (7-of-12 from three).

“We both need each other to be aggressive for us to be successful and our team to be successful,” Domask said.

But the Illini didn’t look like a team early on that would be able to stay in the race. Wisconsin honored former assistant coach Howard Moore in a pregame ceremony in his return to Kohl Center after his wife and daughter were killed in a 2019 drunk diving crash.

The emotion from that ceremony carried over into the first half, as the Badgers controlled the Illini, en route to an early seven-point lead. Illinois shot just 5-of-13 from the field in the first 10 minutes.

“We did a nice job handling [the emotion],” Underwood said. “I thought Terrence really settled us down, and our defense.”

But it was Wisconsin native Marcus Domask playing with extra motivation in his “homecoming” game. He and Shannon sparked a 12-0 run, giving the Illini a six-point lead late in the first half.

“I can’t lie, it felt good,” Domask said. “A lot of people here who hadn’t seem me play since high school that watched me growing up. There was probably two, three hundred people here.”

A lot of Domask’s supporters had to switch allegiances for this one.

“There were a lot of people that put on an Illinois shirt for the first time today,” Domask said. “They told me that they loved it, loved the game, but they’re never putting it on again. That’s part of growing up in Wisconsin.”

The Badgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) would then claw their way back, trailing just 39-37 at the break.

Each team would trade off going on runs in the second half — the key one being the Illini’s 7-0 run with the game tied at 59. The visitors would never trail again after this stretch.

“We just knew we had to weather the storm,” said Justin Harmon.

Oddly enough, Illinois held a seven-point lead with under a minute to go. And yes, it held on for the win this time.

“For us to come in on the road, get a win and get us kickstarted in March, I mean we’re just looking to make it a special month,” Domask said.

It’s a big resume boosting win as the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments rapidly approach, and, again, also the seventh-straight win over the Badgers dating back to 2019. With the win, Illinois also clinches a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

HOMECOMING: Marcus Domask is from Waupun, Wisconsin, which is only 51 miles north of Madison. He put on a show in his return to his home state, scoring 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting — his third 30-point performance of the season.

“I thought that Marcus handled his return back to the state in a way that was unique,” Underwood said. “Most of the time those don’t go that way.”

You could say this one mattered a lot to the fifth-year senior.

“In front of friends and family, he did it against an elite defender [Tyler Wahl],” Underwood said.

RUNNING, RUNNING: Saturday’s win was filled with runs. Both teams traded punches the entire way, with each going on runs as large as 12-0.

Ultimately, an Illini stretch in the second half of 7-0 gave the visitors a seven-point lead which they wouldn’t let up again. The best the Badgers would do is tie it, but it was mostly all orange and blue from this point forward.

“They made runs, we made runs, and we came out on top,” said Justin Harmon.

EFFICIENCY: The common trends of Illinois shooting the ball well continued Saturday.

The orange and blue shot 51.8% (29-of-56) from the floor and 56.3% (9-of-16) from distance in the win. It also delivered 52 second-half points on the road against a program known for defense and slow play.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Not a dry eye in the building for this moment before tipoff.

For the first time since 2019 when a car accident claimed the lives of his wife and daughter, former @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore returns to the Kohl Center. pic.twitter.com/i4RM7tU1yD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2024

“What a privilege and honor to be a part of what today meant,” Underwood said after the game. “We all knew Howard. We make this about life and death sometimes, and it truly isn’t. In a world where it’s very easy to forget, there’s a lot of things a lot more important. And if that didn’t bring tears to your eyes today seeing Howard out there today, then I pity you.”

Wisconsin also honored Moore’s family at halftime, with Moore’s son Jerrell speaking to the crowd and thanking Badger nation for their support over the past five years.

Watched this 6x! Man, I needed that! #RealHooper Bigger than hoops- https://t.co/qc9b0TjSFC — Coach Dee Brown (@deebrown11) March 2, 2024

SOUND SMART

Illinois improved to 117-89 all time against Wisconsin (43-58 at Kohl Center).

Wisconsin’s active record at the Kohl Center coming into Saturday was 359-69, the 11th-best for any team at its current arena. Illinois handed loss No. 70 off to Wisconsin Saturday.

Domask grabbed his 700th career rebound in the first half. According to the program, he is one of three active Division I players with at least 2,000 points and 700 rebounds (Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Maryland’s Jahmir Young).

Illinois is 10-0 this season when Justin Harmon (10 points) scores 10+ points.

The win is Illinois’ 1,900th in program history. The program is just the 13th in the country to reach that mark.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Marcus Domask may go down as the best one-season addition Brad Underwood has in his time at Illinois. — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) March 2, 2024

UP NEXT

Last week of the regular season. It starts with a Senior Night game against No. 2 Purdue Tuesday night at State Farm Center.

Tipoff against the Boilermakers will be at 6 p.m. on everyone’s favorite streaming service: Peacock.