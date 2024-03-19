Illinois’ odds to make the 2024 Final Four

We’ve had a lot of coverage this week on Illinois’ Big Ten Tournament championship — but let’s start looking ahead.

Like wayyyyyyy ahead.

We all know Illinois has to make the Sweet 16, because it’s been two decades and Brad Underwood has the get the monkey off his back. But let’s focus on the Final Four — and the odds for everyone in the Illini’s Region of Death.

Related Illinois has the hardest road to the Final Four

Illinois’ path starts against Morehead State on Thursday, where the Illini are double-digit favorites according to DraftKings.

The Illini have +700 odds to win the East Region and head to the Final Four.

That’s behind the top two seeds in the region (UCONN +110 and Iowa State +300), as well as No. 4 seed Auburn (+280).

(Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

I don’t think anyone is doubting that Illinois is the best team in its pod (Morehead State, BYU, Duquesne), but the Illini will certainly face a big challenge when they get to the Sweet 16 and likely face the Cyclones, or in the Elite Eight against either defending champion UCONN or Auburn.

But it’s March! This is why we do it!