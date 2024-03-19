 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terrence Shannon Jr. named to AP All-America Third Team

Another honor for TSJ.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Wisconsin vs Illinois Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a historic weekend at the Big Ten Tournament, Terrence Shannon Jr. is picking up more accolades.

Illinois’ star guard was named Tuesday to the Associated Press All-America Third-Team.

Shannon averaged 23 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

He was suspended for six games starting in late December after he was charged with rape in Kansas, but has been one of the nation’s best players since returning in January.

In this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament, Shannon scored 102 points, including a single-game record 40 in Illinois’ semifinals win over Nebraska. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Illini will play Morehead State in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

