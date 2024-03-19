Terrence Shannon Jr. named to AP All-America Third Team

Fresh off a historic weekend at the Big Ten Tournament, Terrence Shannon Jr. is picking up more accolades.

Illinois’ star guard was named Tuesday to the Associated Press All-America Third-Team.

AP Third-Team All-America



Johni Broome

Jaedon LeDee

Baylor Scheierman

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Caleb Love pic.twitter.com/NWoBUIad9E — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024

Shannon averaged 23 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

He was suspended for six games starting in late December after he was charged with rape in Kansas, but has been one of the nation’s best players since returning in January.

In this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament, Shannon scored 102 points, including a single-game record 40 in Illinois’ semifinals win over Nebraska. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had a historic #B1GMBBT. pic.twitter.com/PbD8nYuRa4 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 18, 2024

The Illini will play Morehead State in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.