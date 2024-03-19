Illinois has the hardest road to the Final Four

This past weekend was magical for Illini fans, as the orange and blue captured their second Big Ten Tournament title in the last four years.

However, the job is far from finished for this year’s squad. And unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier from here.

While Illinois is currently on a four-game win streak, the East Region that they were placed in is absolutely LOADED with high-caliber teams. Let’s take a look at some of the squads the Illini may have to come across in the very near future.

A look at the top-4 seeds in the East Region ⬇️



1-seed @UConnMBB: Big East Tournament Champion

2-seed @CycloneMBB Big 12 Tournament Champion

3-seed @IlliniMBB: Big Ten Tournament Champion

4-seed @AuburnMBB: SEC Tournament Champion pic.twitter.com/HUMVwXMNol — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2024

For starters, UConn, who is the No. 1 seed in the East, is fresh off a Big East Tournament title. Not only that, but the Huskies finished this season as the No. 1 ranked team in the final AP Poll and they’re also riding a seven-game win streak.

Oh, and did I mention they won the national championship last year? Their track record is pretty much self explanatory.

Moving on to the two-seed, Iowa State is arguably the hottest team in the country right now.

The Cyclones absolutely obliterated Houston by almost 30 points in the Big 12 title game. On top of that, the Cougars were the No. 1 ranked team via the AP Poll at the time of their loss.

In the two games before that, Iowa State beat last year’s Elite Eight bound Kansas State by 19 and this year’s No. 3 seed Baylor by 14. They made their path to a Big 12 Tournament title look like a cake walk in a conference that has NINE teams represented in this year’s big dance (more than any other conference in the country.)

The Cyclones finished the season ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, which is their highest ranking since 2015. They were also a perfect 18-0 at home this season.

If the Illini and Cyclones win their first two games, they’ll have a date in the Sweet Sixteen.

Looking at the first team below Illinois, No. 4 seed Auburn was this year’s SEC Tournament Champion.

The SEC has eight teams representing their conference in March Madness this year, which is second only to the Big 12. The Tigers are currently rolling, as they’re on a six-game win streak and fresh off a 19-point SEC Tournament title game win.

The three teams I’ve already named are ranked AHEAD of the Illini in the final AP Poll, despite them being ranked No. 10 heading into the big dance.

Even just outside of the top-four seeds, No. 5 San Diego State just made the March Madness title game last season.

Despite losing to New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament championship game, this Aztecs squad has experience with a deep run in March. On top of that, they ended this year ranked No. 24 in the last AP Poll.

The Illini are very fortunate to be clicking at the right time because the East Region is an absolute gauntlet this year. A Final Four run this season will see Illinois up against a juggernaut program one way or another.

A Big Ten Tournament title definitely gives this team a boost of confidence heading into March Madness this year, and it allows them to fit right in with the other top seeds in their section of the bracket. However, the tests they will face ahead of them will be much greater than anything they’ve seen so far this season.

But as we know, anything is possible in March.