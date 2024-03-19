Everything you need to know about Illinois’ first-round opponent

It’s not your fault if you don’t know who the Morehead State Eagles are, so here’s a shot at getting you familiar with the Eagles.

They finished the season 26-8, the same record as Illinois, and clinched the Ohio Valley Conference’s lone bid by winning the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Preston Spradlin has led his program to four straight 20-win seasons for the first time in school history. The Eagles’ 26 wins are also a program-record.

They’ve done all that without Mark Freeman, the reigning OVC Player of the Year and Preseason Player of the Year. He suffered a wrist injury weeks before the team’s season opener and has not seen the court this season.

With a style much slower than Illinois’s hold-on-to-your-pants, high-scoring one, the Eagles do a great job of controlling the pace of the game.

Morehead State is a rock on the defensive side of the court. Characterized by dropping deep, the Eagles like to force mid-range jumpers.

This is probably closer to the drop coverage that Illinois will see, a bit higher up. Notice though how Morehead State provides no help off the strong side at all, and most likely not a ton of help off the weakside. It is part of how they don't allow teams to shoot 3s pic.twitter.com/eNoHyh3xdr — Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) March 18, 2024

The Eagles are making their ninth appearance in school history and first since the 2021 season. Their last victory in the NCAA Tournament came in 2011 when they took down Rick Pitino’s No. 4 seed Louisville as the No. 13 seed. That team featured Kenneth Faried, one of two Morehead State alumni to see the NBA in the 21st century (Xavier Moon).

Feed the Post’s Joe Jackson also has a video on Morehead State, breaking down film and looking ahead at the matchup, which can be viewed below.

Recent Form

Illinois is hot, winning seven of its last eight, but so is Morehead State.

The Eagles finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first but would play as the third seed in the OVC tournament. Before suffering three straight losses in February, they were the hottest team in the conference, on a streak of seven straight Ws.

They earned a single-bye into the quarterfinals and would beat SIU Edwardsville, UT Martin and Little Rock en route to capturing the conference’s lone bid to the big dance.

Over the past four seasons, Morehead State has gone 94-39. That’s the most wins by a Division I program in the state of Kentucky over that span. Yup, more than John Calipari’s Wildcats.

Who To Watch

Leading scorer Riley Minix is a force to be reckoned with. He leads the team in two metrics, averaging 20.8 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 54.6% from the field. The former NAIA All-American has the third-most field goals made of any player in Division I basketball this season.

If the blow of losing Freeman has been lessened, a lot of it is thanks to the play of Drew Thelwell, who has spent the last four years in Morehead. The guard averages 6.3 assists, ranking ninth nationally. Guard Kalil Thomas is a sharpshooter, having made 103 shots from beyond the arc (18th nationally) on 43% shooting (ninth nationally).

Make sure to keep an eye on Jordan Lathon, too. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer behind Minix and dropped 30 on Indiana at Assembly Hall when the Eagles lost by one.

Familiar Foes

Indiana isn’t the only team that Illinois and Morehead State have in common on their schedules from this season. Don’t let the Eagles’ 109th-ranked NET spot fool you, they have some quality losses.

In addition to the 69-68 loss to the Hoosiers in Bloomington, the Eagles lost to Purdue at Mackey and Penn State in the Bryce Jordan Center. The losses to the Boilermakers and Nittany Lions came by margins of 30 and 27, respectively.

There are some takeaways from those losses, though. Before falling to the Hoosiers, the Eagles led by as many as 15. They had more offensive boards than the Boilermakers despite the giant in the paint. They held the Nittany Lions to 29.7% shooting from the field, their worst shooting performance in the regular season.

Looking Ahead

The East region is loaded. The Eagles and Fighting Illini are in a region that is host to 11 of the field’s 32 conference champions, the most among all four regions. That group is highlighted by the Big East’s UConn, the Big 12’s Iowa State, the SEC’s Auburn and the Missouri Valley’s Drake.

When things click for the Eagles, they can be a dangerous team, but it’s safe to say that they haven’t played against the likes of Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask or Coleman Hawkins before. They have the ninth-best three-point percentage defense in the nation, allowing just 29.6% of their opponent’s efforts from beyond the arc.

Ignoring the fact that the OVC and the Big Ten are levels apart, the Eagles also have the nation’s 8th-best scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.8 points per game. Illinois, scoring 84.4 per game, has the nation’s 8th-best scoring offense.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas rates the “upset potential” of this game as medium and has the Illini taking on BYU in the round of 32.

Tipoff on Thursday from the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha will be at 2:10 p.m., and the game will be on truTV.