Illinois did what we all thought it could do

TCR Contributor CJ Jackson is a former member of the Illinois Basketball team, playing for the Illini from 2005-09.

What is left for anybody to say? I’ve been talking all season about how special this Illini team can be. From the very early beginnings of beating then-No. 1 Kansas in the preseason exhibition to playing top 10 teams down to the last possession. This Illini team has risen up to its expectations and come home with some well deserved hardware.

Round of applause for our champions!

Regular Season Highs and Lows

Throughout the season we’ve seen some great wins and some embarrassing losses. I could go on for paragraph after paragraph about many of these but I’m not. I’m going to forget what was regardless of if it was good and bad. As of right now, the regular season means NOTHING!

Perfect timing

Anybody who watches college basketball knows that timings is everything when it comes to making a run deep into March Madness. Keeping it in the Big Ten, Michigan State has historically been a great example of this. Izzo has had some teams that struggled to stay above .500 during the regular season but somehow find a way to put together a string a great games at the end of the season rolling into the tourney.

Look at NC State being a 10 seed in the ACC tourney and winning it all by winning 5 games in 5 days.

Timing is EVERYTHING.

Ride the wave

The Illini have so many good things going for them right now. Off the back of one of the best Big Ten Tournaments performances any team has ever seen, TSJ is on an all-time high. He’s shooting the ball exceptionally well and attacking the rim with so much aggression (15-of-17 from the free throw line in the championship game). A

s amazing as he played, he was closely trailed by Marcus Domask having an extremely efficient 26-point day, going 8-of-11 from the field and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. This one-two punch has been our backbone all season long.

Then you add in Coleman Hawkins amassing career stats that make him 1 of 1 in Illini history. He’s the only player to hit career markers of 900 points + 500 rebounds + 200 assists + 100 steals + 100 blocks. That’s a long way of saying he’s Mr. Do-It-All. All while getting three Big Ten titles in his 4 years as an Illini. He’s going to want to add to that total.

Dain Dainja added some phenomenal minutes gaining more confidence down the stretch. Luke Goode was doing what he does best…shooting and making threes. I could go on and on about how much good is happening right now.

What’s in our way?

We’ve already done something that was far from an easy task. Robbing Purdue of a tourney win after getting the regular season honors was clutch! There really is no more pressure at this point. We aren’t a No. 1 seed in March so that removes so much unnecessary pressure. I feel that that No. 1 seed hurt our 2021 Illini squad.

Everybody that played us had nothing to loose and that helped them play free and without fear of failing.

That’s an element that most people overlook. So us being a No. 3 seed may actually help us in the mental game.

Buckle up Buttercup

At this point, nothing matters. The regular season success, the Big Ten tourney title, the awards, the accolades…nothing matters as it comes down to 1 game at a time. We win, we live to fight another day. We lose, then we hold our heads high and put a bow on the season.

have faith we’ll be playing in Arizona come April 6. Especially with a potential UConn matchup in our region. With this group of scrappy vets, only we’ll be in our own way of that. I like those odds!

Go Illini!