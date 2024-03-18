Illinois elevates Thad Ward to assistant head coach

Ahead of the start of spring practices on Tuesday, Illinois elevated Thad Ward to assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Ward is in his fifth season in Champaign. He returned to the university last season after spending three years under Lovie Smith’s staff from 2016-18.

“Thad has been impressive since the day he arrived in the building,” said head coach Bret Bielema in a statement. “Over the last year, I’ve seen him grow in many aspects. He will take on a larger role in the player development of our full roster, both on and off the field.”

Ward is likely best known for cultivating the “Littyville” mantra during his first go-around with the orange and blue.