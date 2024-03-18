Enjoy the high, Illini fans

Good morning, Illini fans.

If you’ll indulge me for a moment, I’d like to talk directly to you about what you just witnessed in Minneapolis over the weekend.

For those of you who went to Catholic high schools in Chicago, think about your Kairos retreat. It was an extraordinary, emotionally breaking, and subsequently euphoric high. If you were fortunate enough to go, it changed your life for better and for always.

Back in the day, we used to call that special long-standing rush of joy and passion “Kairotic.”

At a recent reunion, my student tour guide told me that now they refer to it as “Kai High.”

I suppose the feeling you’re experiencing now can be called “I-High.”

I hope you haven’t come down yet.

It’s not yet time to obsess about expectations.

It’s not yet time to kvetch about the past few tournament runs.

Pump the brakes? Slam the gas? Nah, just enjoy the ride.

And this team has absolutely given the fanbase a season to enjoy.

The Penn State game was a stark low point. It rightfully introduced deeper levels of doubt and angst. There were questions about this team and if it was really able to respond to adversity.

But that’s why Coach Underwood built the roster the way he did. He stacked the roster with players like Marcus Domask and Quincy Guerrier. These are young men who have been there and seen everything.

They have the institutional memory and basketball IQ to know the right plays and the talent to make those plays.

This Illinois team has its superstar. It has its versatile big man who is a high-end passer and a multi-positional defender.

But over one glorious weekend in Minnesota in which Terrence Shannon had possibly the greatest two-day run in Big Ten Tournament history, the Illini gave their fanbase (and every coach in the field of 68) a reminder of what else they have.

A gifted center with a Natty whose two-way prowess emerged in his hometown.

A Hoosier sniper with a quarterback’s brain and the toughness to grab four offensive rebounds in the same game he banged home four threes.

After the Ohio State game, quite a few fans gave credence to the notion that the Illini won that game because of “luck.” The notion that this team barely won and should have lost carried the day in some circles.

It looked more like this team repeatedly found new ways to play winning basketball. They discovered different methods to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Three double-digit deficits.

Three comeback wins.

One all-time record.

One net cut down.

See you all in Omaha.