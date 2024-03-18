Illinois basketball is inevitable

Happy Monday, Illinois Land!

For the second time in four years, Your Fighting Illini are the Big Ten Tournament Champions, beating Wisconsin for the eighth-straight time overall on Sunday in Minneapolis, 93-87.

Much like the previous two victories at Target Center, the Illini came back from a double-digit deficit to beat a third sizzling-hot team in as many days.

When a team that you passionately follow accomplishes something as difficult as what this Illinois just completed, emotions swirl in your brain. It is often difficult for your mouth to communicate what your brain is producing.

I know from my training in neurology that the limbic system controls emotion in the brain. It seems like that particular system does not function properly when I consume Illinois athletics, particularly men’s basketball.

During the championship game against Wisconsin — with the previous wins over Ohio State and Nebraska in tow — I was as calm as I have ever been during a “big” Illinois game. It was almost like my limbic system kicked into gear for the first time in decades during such a contest.

It wasn’t normal. It wasn’t expected. It wasn’t natural.

Unlike the previous BTT Championship in 2021 with Ayo and Kofi, this particular set of victories did not FEEL like relief, it felt more like inevitability.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is a weird thing to FEEL for a lifelong fan of this state university. Inevitability is always a negative emotion or foreboding of catastrophe just around the corner.

Instead of apprehension and dismay, I sat with my wife in my basement viewing my self-installed video wall with calm and piece. It was only a matter of time before Illinois made one more play to bring a title back to Champaign.

Here is TCR’s own Noah Cowell on the scene at Willard Airport as the team charter arrived home to a fiery throng of feverish Illinois fans. Check out the Ty Rodgers pic at the end. Priceless.

Let’s not just gloss over the fact that Illinois earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Making the NCAA Tournament in a power conference is not a major feat for a good team. If you’ve had a chance to glance at the bracket already, you’ll notice there are some average teams in the field, quite frankly.

Earning a No. 3 seed is an accomplishment in it of itself. Illinois finishes the first round of postseason play with a record of 26-8 (.765).

As I’ve mentioned at length before, the odds of Illinois losing the group of games they lost in the middle of the season are nearly astronomical. If you look at the schedule in totality, this team got beat three times: at Tennessee, at Purdue and Purdue at home.

Even in two of those three games, the ending was in doubt until the last 5:00 of the contest.

The only two games all season that you “knew” Illinois was going to lose after the final media timeout was at Purdue without the BTT Tournament MOP Terrence Shannon, Jr., and the non-conference powerhouse matchup in Knoxville against Tennessee.

(End of list.)

Illinois has played 34 games, and they had a shot to win them all in the last 10% of the game 32 times. That seems like a lot of the time, because it is a lot of the time.

That’s 94.1% of the time.

After the Penn State Debacle in Happy Valley, this team regrouped and learned from the cascade of mistakes that lead to that collapse, blowing a 10-point lead in the final 150 seconds to a team that struggled to finish .500 on the season.

I bring this up to illustrate — and emphasize — the point that with five possessions going differently over the course of those 32 games, the record and seed drastically improves without anything else changing.

Here are the particulars on the first round matchup against Morehead State on Thursday (2:10 p.m. CST) on TruTV.

Remember the advice I have prior to the Big Ten Tournament? Let’s stick with that for the NCAA Tournament and not get distracted by “Region of Death” talk or worry about KenPom rankings for the other teams in the East with Illinois.

I get it.

We’re Illinois fans. We like to point fingers and complain about what injustice the committee has done to us.

Historically, Illinois has gotten objectively bad draws in this tournament, particularly with Underwood at the helm. While that is a legitimate beef with the committee, let’s table that.

For now.

On a more positive note, Illinois is due some bracket luck at some point, as well.

UCONN is the No. 1 overall seed, and is placed in the East. Iowa State is arguably a No. 1 seed, their non-conference strength of schedule notwithstanding. Iowa State is the No. 2 seed in the East.

Auburn — winners of the SEC Tournament — is the No. 4 seed in the East. It’s not an easy bracket, for sure. None of them are. By comparison one region may seem weaker, but that’s on paper.

Here’s the only facts that we know about the upcoming NCAA Tournament, as they pertain to Illinois basketball.

Fact No. 1: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State on Thursday at 2:10 p.m.CST (TruTV)

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State on Thursday at 2:10 p.m.CST (TruTV) Fact No. 2: The winner of this game will play the winner of the following game.

The winner of this game will play the winner of the following game. Fact No. 3: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne.

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne. Fact No. 4: The winner of that game will be in the Sweet 16

(End of List)

If we concentrate on the proper set of facts, all of us will improve our enjoyment of the Big Dance this year.

I’ll add one more fact, after the fact. See what I did there?

Illinois is objectively the best team of these four teams. If Illinois does not go to the Sweet 16 (or beyond) the only accountable party practices at Ubben. Plain and simple.

As a reminder, you don’t have to beat all 67 teams to win a National Championship. You have to win three different four-team tournaments.

Keep it simple.

Please take The Scientific Poll.

Poll After three consecutive comeback victories to win the Big Ten Tournament, assess your confidence in Illinois basketball. 1: Losing to Morehead State in Round 1

2: BYU will beat Illinois

3: Sweet 16, here we come!

4: Bring on UCONN in the Elite 8

5: Phoenix or Bust vote view results 0% 1: Losing to Morehead State in Round 1 (3 votes)

4% 2: BYU will beat Illinois (18 votes)

50% 3: Sweet 16, here we come! (218 votes)

36% 4: Bring on UCONN in the Elite 8 (156 votes)

8% 5: Phoenix or Bust (36 votes) 431 votes total Vote Now

This is one championship down. This is all on the table. This is why we watch.

This is why we love no other. Championships at Illinois hit different. They just do.

We’ve been waiting two decades for a second weekend. Beat Morehead State and beat the next team and the wait will be over. It’s just that simple.

It seems inevitable to me. Now, THAT’s a weird feeling...

This is Illinois basketball.