Fans greet Big Ten champion Illinois at Willard Airport

As if Championship and Selection Sunday couldn’t get any sweeter.

After defeating Wisconsin, 93-87, to win the Big Ten championship and receiving a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Illinois returned back home later that night.

Brad Underwood and his guys may have done their fare share of celebrating in Minneapolis, but the party was not over in Champaign just yet.

Hundreds of Illini fans were waiting eagerly right outside of Willard Airport to welcome their Big Ten champions back home — letting chants of “I-L-L...I-N-I!” ring out through the cold spring air.

The B1G Champions have landed back in Champaign.



And #Illini fans were here waiting for them. pic.twitter.com/trnUsaiLjx — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) March 18, 2024

When the team emerged, the crowd — excited to meet the coaches and players who had just etched their names into the Illinois history books — erupted.

Underwood, Coleman Hawkins, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask were among the Illini who were swarmed upon leaving the airport.

Brad Underwood: A man of the people. pic.twitter.com/ZgaITyBCh8 — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) March 18, 2024

They took pictures and offered autographs to countless fans, giving them memories they will likely never forget.

One year as an #Illini.



One year as a B1G Champion. pic.twitter.com/uU5JwgZDMV — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) March 18, 2024

Some Illinois fans may remember when Illini Nation greeted the ‘05 team at the airport with a standing ovation after its National Championship loss.

Sunday’s big win marks the program’s third conference championship (two tournaments and one regular season) in the last four years.

But for fans to return in this celebratory fashion again this season, the Illini will have to do something they have not since that ‘05 season: make a Sweet 16.

But for now, guys like Ty Rodgers are clearly just enjoying that championship feeling.

With how bright his future is, a Sweet 16 certainly seems within reach. He may need bigger shades to handle a future greater than that, though.