Fans greet Big Ten champion Illinois at Willard Airport

Illini Nation showed out for its Everyday Guys.

By Noah-Cowell
Marcus Domask greets hundreds of Illini fans at Willard Airport in Savoy, IL, following a Big Ten Championship-clinching win over Wisconsin.
Noah Cowell - TCR

As if Championship and Selection Sunday couldn’t get any sweeter.

After defeating Wisconsin, 93-87, to win the Big Ten championship and receiving a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Illinois returned back home later that night.

Brad Underwood and his guys may have done their fare share of celebrating in Minneapolis, but the party was not over in Champaign just yet.

Hundreds of Illini fans were waiting eagerly right outside of Willard Airport to welcome their Big Ten champions back home — letting chants of “I-L-L...I-N-I!” ring out through the cold spring air.

When the team emerged, the crowd — excited to meet the coaches and players who had just etched their names into the Illinois history books — erupted.

Underwood, Coleman Hawkins, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask were among the Illini who were swarmed upon leaving the airport.

They took pictures and offered autographs to countless fans, giving them memories they will likely never forget.

Some Illinois fans may remember when Illini Nation greeted the ‘05 team at the airport with a standing ovation after its National Championship loss.

Sunday’s big win marks the program’s third conference championship (two tournaments and one regular season) in the last four years.

But for fans to return in this celebratory fashion again this season, the Illini will have to do something they have not since that ‘05 season: make a Sweet 16.

But for now, guys like Ty Rodgers are clearly just enjoying that championship feeling.

With how bright his future is, a Sweet 16 certainly seems within reach. He may need bigger shades to handle a future greater than that, though.

