Illinois seeded for inaugural WBIT, will host Missouri St.

election Sunday? Championship Sunday? Shannon Sunday? Whatever you want to call it, it was a good one for both of Illinois’ basketball programs.

The women’s team has been invited to play in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT), and their opening-round matchup against Missouri State will be at State Farm Center.

They are a 4th seed in the same corner of the bracket as the number one overall seed James Madison, meaning they were the last team to be seeded — the committee picks the top 16 teams of its 32-team field. An official release from the NCAA stated that, “The remaining 16 teams were placed into the bracket by the WBIT Committee as close to their area of natural interest as possible.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. led the men’s program to its second Big Ten Championship in four years in an inspired weekend that saw him win the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. Minutes after the last bits of confetti hit the floor and the Target Center’s nets were adorned on Underwood’s second trophy as the Illinois head coach, they were revealed to be the third seed in the East Region, and will be taking on the Morehead State Eagles in Omaha on Thursday.

After finishing 14-15 (8-10 Big Ten), it’s safe to say that Shauna Green and the Illinois Women’s Basketball team did not expect to hear its name called when women’s selection Sunday rolled around. The field of 68 did include a few teams that Illinois beat this season, including Indiana (4 seed), Nebraska (6 seed) and Michigan (9 seed).

About an hour after the field of 68 was released, the WBIT’s field of 32 was also announced.

The Fighting Illini, led in scoring by a group of four seniors, will be in an interesting position when they play at home, two weeks removed from their Senior Night.

The Illini will host the first-round match against Missouri State. TCR understands that a win against the Bears and a loss from 1-seed James Madison would mean State Farm Center would host a second-round match against Stony Brook. If JMU wins, the Illini would have to travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Illini finished the season as the highest-ranked team with more losses than wins in the NET Rankings at 49. The next sub-500 team on the list was Oklahoma State at 58.

The team’s seniors are Genesis Bryant, Makira Cook, Kendall Bostic, Aisha Ndour and Camille Hobby, the last of which does not have the option to return to Champaign next season. They will look to end what’s been a disappointing season with a strong showing in the postseason, something that was not fathomable a few months ago.

The last time that the women’s team competed in an invitational postseason tournament was in the WNIT in the 2012-13 season. They reached the Elite 8, which tied their best result from the competition four years prior.

It’s not quite The Big Dance, but the Illini will have a chance to show out at the little dance in Shauna Green’s second year at the wheel.

The exact time for tipoff on Thursday against the Missouri State Bears will be announced at a later date, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.