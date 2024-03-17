Illinois landed the final knockout punch in Minneapolis

“In the clearing stands a boxer and a fighter by his trade And he carries the reminders Of every glove that laid him down And cut him ‘til he cried out In his anger and his shame I am leaving, I am leaving But the fighter still remains” Simon & Garfunkel - The Boxer

This tournament has been a fight for the Fighting Illini. They were tested in each of the three games they won in three glorious nights in Minneapolis. Their 93-87 victory sealed their first conference tournament title since Loco Dos was the star.

Fight is also the best word to describe the game against Wisconsin. Both teams spent the early rounds trying to find the range to land their jab. Both were able to land glancing blows, but no knockdown or knockout shots.

This was a heavyweight brawl. Two teams who have had their struggles this year fought their way through the gauntlet in the Twin Cities.

As the first half came to a close, Terrence Shannon Jr. landed an impactful shot: a pull-up three that gave the Illini a halftime lead.

The back-and-forth first half left no clues as to who would be left standing at bout’s end.

At 41-40, the first half was as close as it sounds. Neither team was able to hit more than a glancing blow, neither team took enough punishment to be staggered.

But Wisconsin was able to slow down the tempo. Illinois (barely) beat Wisconsin at their pace in their style in the first half.

Shannon and Domask had efficient starts. And neither (nor Ty Rodgers) allowed AJ Storr to have a devastating first half, “limiting” the all-tournament selection to 5-12 shooting.

Wisconsin reached its biggest lead of 61-51 just under five minutes into the half. It had been the most impactful uppercut thus far. The Illini took it on the chin. An average fighter would have been staggered.

But that was simply the story of this fight starting to write itself. The Illini had been there two nights in a row: a conference rival wearing deep red against the nominal home team. That team achieved a double-digit lead.

Nothing to fear, right? Everything would straighten itself out, right?

Yes, that’s exactly what happened.

The Illini hit five of their next six, held the Badgers without a field goal for three minutes, and went from a ten-point deficit to a two-point lead.

Marcus Domask showed out, knocking down open shots like an assassin against his home state school. The momentum in the building was changing. The ocean of red was eerily quiet.

Until they weren’t.

Wisconsin brought the game back even as the game endured ties and lead changes throughout the second half. Wisconsin had more counterpunches than Nebraska. They had a stronger chin than Ohio State.

At the under-5 timeout, both teams went back to their corners. Both were a bit worse for wear.

A Max Klesmit three-point shot (his fourth of the game) brought the game back even. But the Illini’s purveyor of haymakers Terrence Shannon answered back with a trey of his own.

It can’t be understated how epic Shannon was over the last two days of the Big Ten Tournament. His performance at the Target Center resembled that of a man who makes his basketball home here: Anthony Edwards.

The Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament Terrence Shannon was dominant downhill and lethal from the perimeter. He had the biggest scoring game in tournament history and followed it up with one point shy of the record he broke.

Marcus Domask had elite efficiency against the Badgers, scoring 26 on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. He had a special performance in Minneapolis. He recovered from poor shooting against Ohio State and played a catalytic role in the final two victories of the tournament.

For now, the Illini have won three of the nine games needed for this to be the most epic college basketball season in Illini history. But they are a mere two wins away from the mythic second weekend.

Yes, this team got punched. They got punched a lot over the past three days in Minneapolis. But they took the best that the toughest teams in the conference had to offer and remained the conquerors.

Terrence Shannon Jr. just completed one of the most dominant runs of any Illini player in the storied history of the program. He is the kind of player capable of a Carmelo Anthony-esque romp through March. And he will have a little help from his friends as the number 3-seed Illini head to Eastern Nebraska to face the Ohio Valley Conference’s Morehead State.

The postseason is upon us. The Illini are going in with better than a puncher’s chance.

Coach Underwood emphatically declared: “I’m here to try to win a national championship. Illinois is that kind of program.”

Those were Coach Underwood’s words after the game. He spoke to this victory being a program win, not just a team win.

The Illini survived what Coach Underwood called “the best league in the country.”

Time will tell if the Illini can outlast the rest of the country in the biggest fight of the season.