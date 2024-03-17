TSJ caps legendary weekend with Big Ten Tournament title

MINNEAPOLIS — The best 48-hour stretch of Illinois Basketball in 20 years?

Terrence Shannon Jr. capped a legendary weekend in Minneapolis with another spectacular showing Sunday afternoon at Target Center, as No. 2 Illinois claimed its second Big Ten Tournament championship trophy in four years with a 93-87 win over No. 5 Wisconsin.

Shannon, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, scored 34, including 19 in the second half, as the Illini held off AJ Storr (24 points) and the Badgers.

“When you’re part of something really special — and that’s this league — when you accomplish something like this, you really appreciate it,” said head coach Brad Underwood “You don’t take it for granted.”

While Wisconsin tried to make things more difficult on Shannon early on, with a variety of matchups from Chucky Hepburn to Steven Crowl, TSJ nearly repeated Saturday’s historic 40-point performance, getting to the paint at will and visiting the free throw line 17 times (he made 15 of them).

But the star senior was not to be outdone, with Storr — a Rockford native and one-time Illinois commit — going toe-to-toe with the All-American and keep Greg Gard’s team around until the final minutes.

The duo combined for 31 points in the first half, which ended with Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins’ nearly banking a half-court shot in at the buzzer. It clanked off, and the Illini headed to the locker rooms up 41-40.

Both teams lit the court on fire out of the break, with Wisconsin blazing off to a double-digit lead, the third the Illini faced in MSP this week.

But the Illini were not to be denied, with Marcus Domask playing “booty ball” to perfection, taking it straight to the basket throughout the half when Illinois needed a bucket. Domask, who put up 31 two weeks ago in Madison, poured in 26 points.

“I’ve never had a ring,” Domask said, referring to his time at Southern Illinois before transferring. “These are the conversations we had [during recruiting when he considered coming to Illinois].”

HE GOT HELP!

Anyone watching portions of Friday’s thriller against Ohio State and Saturday’s comeback vs. Nebraska was definitely thinking at some point: Is something going to help Terrence Shannon Jr.?

On Sunday, he got support early and often.

Eight of the Illini’s first 10 points came from guys not named TSJ, including threes from Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier, and Ty Rodgers putting up a layup on a third-chance opportunity.

Justin Harmon and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn even found the bottom of the net in the first half. Harmon’s bucket was his first in more than two weeks.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

All weekend long.

All weekend long.

"You can't guard him in the open court 1-on-1." Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. is heating up

TWEET OF THE GAME

The pride of Waupun, Wisconsin, cheering for the team from Champaign, Illinois, in a game in Minneapolis, Minnesota. #Midwest

SOUND SMART

Illinois has won eight in a row against Wisconsin. The Badgers haven’t beaten the Illini since February 2019.

The Illini now have four Big Ten Tournament titles (2003, 2005, 2021, 2024).

UP NEXT

The NCAA Tournament.

By the time you’re reading this, Illinois probably knows where it’s heading this week.

“I feel like the last four years, we haven’t been labeled the best team in the Big Ten,” Hawkins said. “But we end up being the best team in the Big Ten.”

We’ll have you covered each day here at TCR.