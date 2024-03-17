Can Illinois land one more knockout punch in Minneapolis?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities have been good to the University of Illinois over the past five months. Despite the women’s team losing its Big Ten Tournament rematch against Maryland, the Target Center has hosted two victories for the men’s squad during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

But this is not luck. Although watching these two games resembles what I would imagine mainlining adrenaline would feel like.

(Speaking of adrenaline, John Paddock did a thing about four miles away in November. Let’s not forget about that one.)

Back to hoops. The Illini have displayed a penchant for riding the lightning bolt and emerging victorious.

A few weeks ago, a win like this would have been utterly stunning. The loss at Penn State brought several questions about this roster’s potential.

Can they win difficult games in unfriendly environments?

Can they hold leads against teams they should beat?

Is the rotation conducive to sustained success?

The Illini looked defeated. And not in a 40 minutes of hell way. They looked like the basketball equivalent of a deflated beach ball with a dirty needle stuck in it.

So how did they recover from that loss?

They have won 6 of 7 games. The one loss? It was a three-point loss to the regular season conference champion Purdue Boilermakers.

The turnaround has been real. Coach Brad Underwood has made changes to the rotation and adjustments in-game that have re-energized a squad that is back in the discussion for a deep tournament run.

Ty Rodgers has averaged more than 10 rebounds over the past three games.

Dain Dainja has had his first two double-digit games since December in the past two weeks.

Terrence Shannon Jr. has averaged 28 PPG since the Michigan State game.

Against Nebraska, in a gut-check game, Ty Rodgers grabbed 13 rebounds (eight offensive). Luke Goode had four threes and four offensive boards. Are these signs of evolving ability, expanded roles, or statistical anomalies?

Is this sustainable?

Illinois is 7 wins away from a magical season.

But they are only three wins away from smashing this season’s expectations and projections. But Greg Gard’s team stands in the way of Illinois adding a Big Ten Championship to its trophy case.

Wisconsin will be a test.

The last time these two teams clashed, Marcus Domask exploded for 31 points in a star-status-solidifying performance.

Minneapolis is a de facto home game for the Badgers, who boast a large alumni base in the Twin Cities. The Illini will be swimming in an ocean of red in the midst of 10,000 lakes.

Wisconsin’s fanbase will pack the house at the Target Center.

(But so did Nebraska’s.)

Illinois will get another good look at what could have been as Badgers star AJ Storr (a former Illini commit) takes the court. Storr isn’t afraid to pull it from all three levels. He is an imperfect if slightly inefficient star. The old-school “metrics” love his game. He scored 20 points and grabbed 6 boards against Purdue.

Physically, he is a load. He is the antithesis of the angst-inducing Keisei Tominaga.

But Ty Rodgers takes pride in “crawling up in guys” defensively. I would imagine he and Shannon will alternate taking up residency in Storr’s jersey.

Chucky Hepburn is a clever guard built for big games in March. I fully expect him to see a few minutes of Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. He made big shots and major plays in the Badgers’ upset of Purdue. He may be the Wisconsin player with the most sway in reintroducing the Illini to the dark timeline of years past.

But this team is mature. Underwood rode his starters for the majority of the second half against Nebraska. He rolled with the tournament-tested vets (and one Hoosier Sniper) who brought Illinois to the small dance before the big one.

So win or lose, this team has come a long way in the last month. They’ve come a long way since the Penn State debacle. They’ve taken the best shots that Ohio State and Nebraska had to offer and wound up standing at the end of both fights.

Do they have one more big fight win left in them in Minneapolis? If they do, the Pizza Luce parking lot will have to serve as a Pizza Hut parking lot.

Show up, show out, and get loud.