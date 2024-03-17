Share All sharing options for: Underwood and Illinois appear ready to hang some banners

Happy Sunday, Illinois Land!

It’s time to pause and reflect on the last two days in Minneapolis, with each day featuring an Illinois basketball victory.

The reason to pause and reflect is two-fold. The Ohio State win and the Nebraska win need to be paused and reflected upon as individual entities. Lumping both wins in the same bucket may seem prudent, but I’ll explain why they’re not.

An intentional bifurcation is needed, as the mini comeback against Ohio State paled in comparison to turning a 15-point deficit into a 15-point lead within the same half against a Nebraska team that had been elite the past four weeks.

Here’s The One and Only Pleas Honeywood with his thoughts on the second comeback in as many days in MSP. These last two games have not been for the faint of heart.

Before the semifinal game against the Cornhuskers and dating back to Feb. 15, Bart Torvik ranked Nebraska No. 4 overall in their composite ranking system, based solely on outcomes via metrics.

That’s over a span of seven games, or roughly 22.6% of the season.

This wasn’t a flash-in-the pan hot week. This was a prolonged stretch of elite play.

After Nebraska scored the first four points of the second half to push their lead to 55-40, Brad Underwood called a timeout in almost identical fashion to the one the previous day against Ohio State. In that game, OSU opened the second half on an 8-0 run, prompting BU to use one of his timeouts in a good way...for once (Note: the sarcasm).

The takeaway for me in the first two games Illinois played in the Big Ten Tournament was that Underwood did all he could reasonably do to get his team to perform to its capabilities. At some point, the players have to take ownership.

The players did just that in the 58-point deluge of offense and stifling defense, going on an extended 50-20 run to flip the 15-point margin from Nebraska to Illinois as Quincy Guerrier buried a triple in the corner with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

Underwood stipulated as much after the game.

“At some point it’s on them.” Underwood said.

I know you’re sitting there sipping on your Sunday morning cup of joe shaking your head from side-to-side in disagreement. Underwood is at his tricks again, shucking accountability and passing the buck.

Consensus opinion is that the coach must “coach ‘em up and get them ready to play.”

The players must take the reigns and utilize self-discipline to execute the scouting report set in place by the staff, and have enough competitive and emotional intelligence to be ready to play at the opening tip and sustain that energy through the the final horn.

I haven’t even mentioned that Terrence Shannon, Jr. set the all-time individual scoring record at the Big Ten Tournament, pouring in 40 points by his lonesome against a team that was No. 3 in adjusted defense the last seven games on Bart Torvik.

Shannon led by example the first half, keeping the Cornhuskers within arm’s reach at the break. TSJ should have had 42, as the porous Big Ten officiating crew missed an obvious goal tend on Nebraska on a TSJ transition layup.

For good measure, Shannon also held Keisei Tominaga to just 2-of-9 (22.2%) from three.

Without being irresponsible and making a claim in the heat of the moment, I can’t remember a better individual performance by any Illinois basketball player, given the circumstances.

I also didn’t mention these individual performances:

Marcus Domask put up 16 points with eight assists and seven rebounds.

put up 16 points with eight assists and seven rebounds. Ty Rodgers ’ eight points and 13 rebounds.

’ eight points and 13 rebounds. Guerrier had 13 points.

had 13 points. Coleman Hawkins had nine points and seven rebounds.

had nine points and seven rebounds. Luke Goode banged in four threes (12 points) and grabbed four offensive rebounds.

This was a team win with a blistering second-half victory over a hot team when all seemed lost. Instead of asking a rhetorical question about the last time you saw an Illinois team do that, I’ll come out and say it.

This isn’t what Illinois does.

Quite literally, the opposite is often true. This group in particular has had a knack to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, rather than the reality that materialized the past 48 hours.

Here’s what a Big Ten Tournament Championship would mean to the program, the head coach and Coleman Hawkins.

A victory against Wisconsin on Sunday would give Illinois its third tourney banner, and the second in four years. Illinois won in 2021 over Ohio State in overtime.

This would validate a few things for Underwood as the on-court leader of Illinois. One, it proves that he can build it — and rebuild it — quickly and effectively through the portal and player development.

The victory could also go a long way to exorcise some of the postseason demons that are visibly crawling on BU’s shoulders, weighing him and his program down as the calendar turns to March each year.

Here’s a direct link on how to watch the 2024 Men’s Big Ten Tournament Championship between Your Fighting Illini and the Fighting Greg Gards from Madison.

Either way you slice it, three wins in three days would be a great accomplishment for Underwood, beating three surefire NCAA Tournament teams in the process (even if OSU isn’t selected).

For one particular player — Coleman Hawkins — this would be Big Ten title #3 (which is really four, as we all know). That’s a mega successful run for the first four-year player for Underwood at Illinois.

As a reminder, Hawkins signed at Illinois with a staff that had no on-court success to speak of at the time. Illinois now has the most Big Ten wins of any school since Hawkins started his freshman year.

This year’s NCAA Tournament is wide-ass open. There is no clear-cut favorite. Illinois can beat anyone in the field.

It is finally Selection Sunday. Illinois will likely be a No. 3 seed, regardless of the outcome in the BTT Championship Game. Illinois should play loose and with some swagger.

The draw that they get will be of great intrigue to all Illinois fans. Most fans are anxious to see what bracket shenanigans the committee will pull this year.

If the second half against Nebraska is any indication of what’s to come in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, book a flight and a hotel for the second weekend. If Shannon plays anywhere close to how he played Saturday, don’t be afraid to see what’s available in Phoenix, either.

At time of writing, ESPN had Illinois as No. 3 seed in the South region, with chalk matchups against Florida in round two and Marquette in the Sweet 16. The No. 1 seed in that region is Houston, who Illinois would not see until a trip to Phoenix is on the line.

Not a terrible draw at all.

This is all hypothetical, of course. We’ll find out soon enough as the bracket is revealed on CBS right after the Illini take on the Badgers.

This is a chance to hang a banner. This is real progress. This is time to put up or shut up.

This is Illinois basketball.