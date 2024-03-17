Illinois earns No. 3 seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament

For the fourth year in a row, the Illinois Fighting Illini are going dancing.

Illinois heard its name called during Sunday night’s selection show, just minutes after claiming its second Big Ten title in four seasons.

The Illini (26-8, 14-6 Big Ten) were named a No. 3 seed in the East Region. Brad Underwood’s team will face the Morehead State Eagles of the Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday in Omaha.

Defending champion UCONN is the No. 1 seed in the region, and Big 12 champion Iowa State is No. 2, fresh off a dominant win over Houston on Saturday.

It’s been another banner year for Illinois, fresh off a Round of 64 exit to Arkansas in 2023. The retooled Illini brought back two of its star seniors (Terrence Shannon Jr. & Coleman Hawkins), added several impactful grad transfers (Quincy Guerrier & Marcus Domask), and had a host of role players have their moments in the spotlight (Dain Dainja, Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers, most notably).

This year was not easy by any means, even if the 26-8 record would appear to show otherwise. Shannon Jr. faced a month-long suspension from late December to early January after being charged with rape in Kansas; Shannon’s legal team later appealed the indefinite suspension and had it lifted.

Ever since, he’s been one of the nation’s best players, teaming with Domask to dominate on offense all season, one where the Illini never lost back-to-back games.

Illinois also only trailed by double-digits five times this season — two of those instances came Friday and Saturday, both comeback wins in the Big Ten Tournament.

We’ll have much more in the coming days on the Illini’s opponents in the NCAA field, as the orange and blue chase their first appearance in the tournament’s second weekend in two decades.

Stay tuned!