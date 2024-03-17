Illinois vs. Morehead State: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Illinois, the 2024 Big Ten Tournament champions, are going dancing — and they’re big favorites for their opening round game on Thursday.

The Illini are heading to Omaha where they will face No. 14 Morehead State (of the Ohio Valley). According to DraftKings’ opening line on Sunday night, the Illini are 13.5-point favorites. (Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Other betting info:

DraftKings’ over/under is 148.5.

DraftKings’ Moneyline: Illinois -1000, Morehead State +650

We’ll know more about tipoff time and TV network later Sunday night.

But for now, we know Illinois is dancing for the fourth year in a row.

ILL.