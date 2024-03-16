Cardiac Kids: Illinois rallied AGAIN in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Illinois is heading to the Big Ten Tournament finals thanks to a 98-87 victory over Nebraska. That result was far from promised after a shellshocked opening that saw Nebraska playing zone defense and the Illini struggling to shoot the ball.

Rienk Mast came out dominating. He looked like Dirk Nowitzki and Nikola Jokic had a baby who was somehow much better at basketball.

Terrence Shannon carried the Illini through the doldrums of the first half. And that doesn’t even begin to quantify his impact on the game, the team, and this season.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only player in the history of the Big Ten to score 40 points in a Big Ten Tournament game. Let that sink in.

Domask wasn’t looking for his shot early. But he had three assists and three rebounds in the first 10 minutes. He finished the game with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. He recovered from Friday’s struggles and impacted the game in multiple ways.

Nebraska outshot and outrebounded the Illini in the first half. So the Huskers’ 51-40 advantage at the break is not surprising.

Illinois’ overreliance on three-point shooting helped wreck the first half.

The Illini shot 7-of-24 from three-point range in the first half. It was a reminder of last year’s inefficient hellscape of taking and missing threes at a horrendously ineffective clip. Even after Mast cooled off, Nebraska continued its efficient shooting from behind the arc.

What kinds of adjustments would Brad Underwood and the Illini make?

Well, they started the second half with a missed-three, missed-three twofer followed by a Coleman Hawkins turnover and a frantic timeout by Brad Underwood.

But this isn’t last year’s Illini team. That inauspicious beginning didn’t lead to a collapse. It was the first ember in what became an unforgettable fire.

A completely different Illini team emerged. This was a team that played with precision, consistency, and the kind of fight that March brings out of those who make big aspirations realistic.

As the second half wore on, it was clear the Illini wanted to turn this game into a parking lot brawl. They went on a 13-2 run, cutting the Husker lead to 59-56.

As the game went on, it resembled a physical, gritty fight more than a battle of skill and finesse. And that style favored Brad Underwood’s squad.

Luke Goode became the hero nobody expected. He brought the game to even with a corner triple.

And then he gave the Illini the lead with a three from the top of the key. As if the moment couldn’t have been more epic, he banked it.

And the Illini never looked back. The energy flipped in the building and it was a runaway train.

It’s hard to measure the impact Luke Goode made. His 12-point, 6-rebound performance may not seem overwhelming, but it was similar to Dain Dainja’s performance against Ohio State. He shot 4-9 from behind the line, helping to remedy the ills that plagued the first half. And his six rebounds included four offensive rebounds.

The Illini bothered Huskers star Keisei Tominaga with length, and he was never able to catch fire like he did in Champaign. Credit to the Illini coaching staff for eliminating the weapon that almost led the Cornhuskers to a massive February upset.

“He’s the one player in the league who gives me angst,” Underwood said after the game. “We guarded him really well.”

Coach Underwood and the Illini made sure the Illini eliminated the uncontested threes that produced his 31-point performance.

Despite the loss, this isn’t Nebraska of recent vintage. Fred Hoiberg has done an amazing job reshaping this roster. This is a program that will be a problem in the conference for years to come.

But today wasn’t their day. Today was the day Terrence Shannon Jr. torched the record books. It was the day Luke Goode showed prowess as a two-way menace.