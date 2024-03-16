How To Watch No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 5 Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (Big Ten Tournament Championship Game)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: Paramount+

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -3 (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 139-87)

Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg

Last Game: 98-87 win over Nebraska (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

Gameday Reading:

Related Illinois opened a lot of eyes against the Buckeyes

Wisconsin Badgers (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Greg Gard (9th season)

Leading Scorer: AJ Storr (16.6 PPG)

Last Game: 76-75 win over Purdue (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

MADISON, Wis. — Remember when Illinois couldn’t buy a win against Wisconsin?

Make it seven straight (four of which in Madison) — and a chance for the Illini to still claim a share of the Big Ten regular season title next weekend.

Led by its two superstars — and facing an emotionally charged Wisconsin team — No. 13 Illinois held on Saturday afternoon at Kohl Center, 91-83.

“It is quite a feat to come in to a place and win four times in a row,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “It’s not very often you score 91 against Wisconsin, especially in their building.”