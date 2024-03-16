TSJ’s record-setting day propels Illinois to Big Ten title game

MINNEAPOLIS — Bring on the Badgers.

Despite trailing by as many 15 points in the second, Terrence Shannon Jr.’s record-setting day propelled No. 2 Illinois to its second Big Ten Tournament championship game appearance in four years, with a 98-87 win over No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Shannon finished with 40 points, the most ever by a player in a single Big Ten Tournament game.

And for more than 30 minutes, the Illini needed every single one of them.

When head coach Brad Underwood removed Shannon from the game for a short breather with nine minutes left in the second, he had 32 of Illinois’ 68 points.

From that moment on, the rest of the starting lineup stepped up and helped the Illini avoid being upset by the Huskers in their first-ever weekend appearance at the conference tournament.

Shannon, who poured in 28 points in a three-point win over Ohio State in Friday’s quarterfinals, attacked the basket at will, getting to the free throw line 16 times. He made 13 of them.

But Shannon’s offense alone wasn’t what gave Illinois a date with No. 5 Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

The Illini allowed 51 first-half points to high-octane Nebraska, but limited the Huskers to just 36 after the break.

“It was a frustrating first half,” Underwood said. “We didn’t have any pop. We didn’t have any life. We looked like we were still half asleep. My halftime wasn’t Xs and Os. It was animated. We had to find some life.”

Nebraska big man Rink Mast, who scored 13 in the game’s opening stanza, made zero buckets and two free throws the rest of the way.

“I think it was more team effort than Xs and Os,” said guard Marcus Domask.

Illinois even kept guard Keisei Tominaga (18 points, 7-of-18 shooting) in check, forcing him into tough shots with Illinois’ size and length.

“He’s the one player [in this league] who gives me angst,” Underwood said. “We wanted to make sure they were twos and not uncontested — or blown assignment — threes.”

Nebraska found a way to stick around late, despite trailing by as many as 15. But Shannon put the exclamation point on the night with a breakaway dunk with 30 seconds left.

“The most important thing I hope our guys learn is it’s lose and go home,” Underwood said.

See y’all Sunday.

SENIORS, SENIORS

When Shannon was carrying Illinois’ offense, everyone in the building was thinking when someone else was going to step up and make a bucket.

The Illini got several of them, eventually.

Marcus Domask had a quiet near-triple-double, mere hours after a less-than-stellar shooting night against the Buckeyes. Coleman Hawkins’ defense was a presence once again, as well as his passing, and Quincy Guerrier was effective on offense.

And Luke Goode — who walked at Senior Day — was the sniper that Illinois has been looking for, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

An unreal day from TSJ.

"Shannon connects from the corner."



He's up to 36 for Illinois.

SOUND SMART

Pretty cool.

Go figure. The Big Ten tournament single-game scoring record is passed from Lincoln Park HS alum Michael "Juice" Thompson...to Lincoln Park HS alum Terrence Shannon Jr.

TWEET OF THE GAME

There’s a chance we’re watching the best single game performance from an Illini player ever.



Just absolutely dominant on both ends from Terrence Shannon. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) March 16, 2024

UP NEXT

A chance to claim Illinois’ second Big Ten Tournament title in four years.

The Illini will face No. 5 Wisconsin at Target Center on Sunday.

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs immediately after.