March on the razor’s edge for the Illini

In the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday, Brad Underwood and the Illini will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Nebraska presents a clear challenge to the Illini: they snipe from a distance at an elite level.

They made more three-point field goals than any team in the Big Ten this season.

Keisei Tominaga shot 5-of-7 from behind the arc on the way to a career-high 31 points against Illinois six weeks ago.

Illinois’ guards have to be ready to close out on three-point shots with authority. Terrence Shanon Jr. and Ty Rodgers have to bring the full force of aggression and relentless pursuit.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn turned some heads in Illinois’ quarterfinal win over Ohio State. He registered a +5 in four minutes and provided relentless perimeter defense, chasing Bruce Thornton around screens and feeding him to willing and able rim protectors.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Dravyn,” said head coach Brad Underwood after Friday’s game. “He works hard every day…when it’s time to go, I know he’s gonna be ready to go.”

DGL has been mostly out of the rotation despite a memorable performance in his homecoming in West Lafayette. Meanwhile, Dain Dainja has been forcefully reclaiming his spot in the rotation in the past several weeks. And in his homecoming to the Twin Cities, the Baylor transfer was the offensive focal point against the Buckeyes.

New Life for the Illini

Ty Rodgers has been starting for the Illini all season. While his season has had its poor games, he showed up with a double-double when the Illini needed him to survive and advance.

“That’s what postseason play is all about,” Underwood said.

Rodgers answered the leadership call.

Dain Dainja joined in, making a two-way impact that the Illini will need to put together the nine-game winning streak of fever dreams.

Last night, the Illini couldn’t rely on Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins for scoring. Yet the Illini found a way to win against an Ohio State team with a lot riding on the game.

Finding ways to win when your A-game is absent is an intangible gift the Illini haven’t always shown this year.

But they brought it to Minneapolis. And the run continues.

With an expanded rotation and the discovery of new ways to win, the Illini have extended their Big Ten Tournament run.

But Fred Hoiberg’s squad is coming off an utter annihilation of the suddenly-hot Indiana Hoosiers. The Cornhuskers took the Illini to overtime in Champaign. They exploited Illinois’ perimeter defense.

Those same lapses will be unacceptable with these stakes on this day.

Will Keisei Tominaga add to his cult hero status on the backs of the Illini?

Not if Ty Rodgers and the Illini defense have a say in the matter.