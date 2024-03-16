How to live stream the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament selection show

Well, folks, we finally made it to Selection Sunday!

The college basketball regular season is over and now teams are waiting to see where they will be headed for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois is a lock to make it in, ranked inside the top 25 all season long and competing in Sunday’s Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin.

And DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the Illini to win the whole damn thing at +3500, tied with Baylor for the 13th-shortest odds. Not surprising, but defending champion UCONN has the shortest odds, at +450.

The brackets will be revealed Sunday night starting at 5 p.m., right after the Big Ten Tournament championship. You can watch it on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+.

The First Four begins Tuesday and goes through Wednesday. The First Round — the day everyone looks forward to every year — starts on Thursday. The Final Four is set for April 5 and the National Championship will be played on April 7.

For all the information you could possibly need on the tournament, click here.