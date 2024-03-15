How To Watch No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Nebraska (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: Paramount+

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -3

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 138-87)

Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg

Last Game: 77-74 win over Ohio State (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (5th season)

Leading Scorer: Bruce Thornton (16.1 ppg, 42.3% FG)

Last Game: Win over No. 6 Indiana (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — This game was WAY too close to being given away.

After a 10-point lead evaporated in the final three minutes of regulation, two pairs of free throws in the final minute by Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon and a clutch steal from Terrence Shannon Jr. allowed Illinois to sneak by in an 87-84 overtime win Sunday night over Nebraska at State Farm Center. Coleman Hawkins led the way for Illinois with 20 points.

Domask had a chance to ice the game in the final seconds, but the 89% free throw shooter only made the first of his two attempts to tie the game up at 73 and sent it to overtime.

Shannon also had a chance to close this one out, but missed his final two free throws in extra time to keep this win a one-score game. Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga missed a three-quarters court heave off the backboard at the buzzer.

“Pretty much a typical day in the Big Ten,” said Brad Underwood. “Best league in the country, great coaches, great players.”